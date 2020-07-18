Bimota Tesi H2 Spotted Testing On Track; Will Enter Production In September

Italian manufacturer Bimota was founded in 1973 in Rimini, Italy. The name ‘Bimota’ is derived from the first two letters of the last names of its three founders – Valerio Bianchi, Giuseppe Morri, and Massimo Tamburini. A major turning point in Bimota’s operations came last year when Kawasaki acquired a 49.9% stake in Bimota. The amalgamation of Italian exoticness and Japanese engineering gave us the Tesi H2 which showed itself to the World for the first time at the EICMA 2019.

More details

Based on the Kawasaki H2, the Bimota Tesi H2 retained many quirks and exotic engineering details which are typical of motorcycles which wear the Bimota badge. According to the scheduled timeline, the Tesi H2 should have gone into production already but because of the pandemic, it got delayed.

New developments

There are some new and exciting developments regarding the Tesi H2. It was recently spotted testing on a race track, wearing an all-black shade. Reports also suggest that the Tesi H2 will go into production in September this year. The full-fledged track testing of the bike is underway, images and videos of which had recently surfaced online. Bimota too has uploaded a video on their official channel, which confirms the same. The bike which was spotted testing featured a headlight, which indicates that the Tesi H2 will soon go into production.

Specifications

Taking centre stage in terms of uniqueness about the motorcycle is the radical, hub centre steering system which is bolted onto a unique, dive-free suspension system which aids more stability to the motorcycle in comparison to conventional systems. Powering the new Bimota Tesi H2 is Kawasaki’s supercharged, four-cylinder engine which also powers the H2. Although official power figures have not been revealed, it is safe to assume that this Italian motorcycle is a 200 hp+ monster. The Tesi H2 shares the engine, mirrors, handlebar, steering damper, switchgear and exhaust with the donor bike, however, everything else is newly-designed.

The Tesi H2 offers electronic suspension, traction control and ABS. Unlike the Trellis frame on the donor bike, the Bimota Tesi H2 bolts its motor inside a bespoke, twin-swingarm chassis. This piece of exotica will be made in limited numbers and for what it is and for that legendary badge, the price will be exotic too.

Bimota KB4

Bimota is also working on a retro-styled bike named KB4 which will be based on the Kawasaki Z1000. It might look retro and flaunt that old-school charm flawlessly but underneath those pretty layers lies an inline four-cylinder engine from the Kawasaki Z1000 which is every bit as modern as they come. The Bimota KB4 won’t just look the part, it will have performance in spades too. We can expect them to tweak the engine around a little as factory-fresh, the engine makes 140 bhp of power and over 108 Nm of peak torque.