Best Pick-Up Trucks Available in India Under Rs 15 Lakhs

A pickup truck is a light-duty truck which comprises of a closed cabin at the front and an open cargo area at the rear with low sides and a tailgate. Pick-up trucks were first created as a work tool with a few comfort features, but in the 1950s consumers began purchasing pickups for lifestyle reasons and since then the pick-up truck market has never looked back. America is the largest market for pick-up trucks and the market worldwide is steadily increasing. Today the pick-up truck has a growing market in many countries and all the automobile companies are looking to claim their share. Let’s have a look at some of the pick-up trucks available in India:

Mahindra Scorpio Getaway

The Scorpio Getaway is powered by Mahindra’s iconic 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which produces 120 HP and 280 Nm of torque and is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This vehicle is also available with 2WD and 4WD options. The Scorpio Getaway has a 5-seater cabin, along with a payload capacity of 600 kgs in its cargo bay. It’s also available with a single(2-seater) cabin option. With an 80-litre fuel tank and an average mileage of 8-11 kmpl, the Getaway will provide a range of around 800 kms. The Mahindra Scorpio Getaway 2WD is priced at Rs 10.72 lakhs, and the 4WD is priced at Rs 11.84 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Mahindra Imperio

The Imperio is one of Mahindra’s most affordable pick-up trucks available in India. It is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine which produces 75 HP and 220 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Imperio is only available with a 2WD option and gets a payload capacity of more than 1070 kgs. Like the Scorpio Getaway, the Imperio also gets the option of 2-seater and 5-seater cabins. It has a 55-litre fuel tank and a mileage of 12.83 kmpl, which will provide it with a range of around 700 kms. The Imperio comes with a price tag of Rs 7.4 – 8 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Mahindra Bolero Camper/Maxi Truck Plus

The Bolero Camper / Maxi Truck is one of the oldest pick-up trucks in India. The Camper is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine that produces 63 HP and 195 Nm of torque. This 4-cylinder engine is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 2WD option and a 5-seater cabin. The payload capacity in the cargo bay is more than 700 kgs. The Camper has a 57-litre fuel tank which provides it with a range of more than 750 kms, with a mileage of 13.86 kmpl. The Bolero Camper is listed at Rs 7.12 – 7.62 lakhs, whereas the Maxi Truck Plus is priced at Rs 4.33 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Tata Yodha

The Yodha is Tata’s entry-level pick-up truck for the Indian market. It is powered by a 3-litre diesel engine that produces 85 HP and 250 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Yodha can carry a payload of more than 1020 kgs. It is also available with a 4WD option and a 5-seater cabin option. The Yodha has a fuel tank capacity of 45-litres and a mileage of 14.8 kmpl, which is sufficient to travel more than 650 kms. The Tata Yodha is priced at Rs 6.20 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Tata Xenon

The Tata Xenon gets 2 engine options. The 3-litre diesel engine produces 85 HP and 250 Nm of torque, whereas the 2.2-litre DICOR engine produces 140 HP and 320 Nm of torque. Both these variants are equipped with 2WD and 4WD options and are also available with a 5-seater cabin option. The Xenon has a payload capacity of 900-1030 kgs and a fuel tank capacity of 65-litres. With a mileage of 13.5 kmpl for both the variants, the Xenon will provide a range of more than 870 kms which is the highest in its segment. The Xenon is priced at Rs 6.8 – 7.5 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Isuzu is the only non-Indian brand to launch its pick-up truck in India. The V-Cross is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine which produces 134 HP and 320 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This car is also equipped with a Shift-on-fly (switchable) 4WD system. The D-Max V-Cross has a 5-seater cabin along with a payload capacity of 265 kgs. With very limited commercial functions, this is the most family-focused and luxurious vehicle in its segment. With a 52-litre fuel tank and a mileage of 12.4 kmpl, the D-Max V-Cross will provide a range of more than 640 kms. The prices start at Rs 14.28 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).