The Porsche Cayenne Coupé Is Here to Challenge the X6 and GLE Coupé

The demand for SUVs has been skyrocketing over the last few years, which has forced known car manufacturers of all kinds to make one. A couple of years ago, the German sports car manufacturer announced the Cayenne SUV which took the world by surprise. It may have received some criticism for its looks but it did one thing very well and that was to boost the sales of this iconic brand. Now 15 years later since the launch of the SUV, it now is in its third generation of production, doing quite well but now it also has to face much more competition from the likes of the BMW X6 and the Mercedes Benz GLE Coupé. Now to answer these two capable sporty SUVs, Porsche brings the Cayenne Coupé.

Mechanically identical to the regular Cayenne SUV, the Cayenne Coupé carries a more dynamic design, highlighted by a sloping roofline which slopes down at the rear. This roof comes with a panoramic glass panel which can be ordered to be made of carbon fibre as an option. The front windscreen and A-pillar are shallower than in the Cayenne, courtesy of a roof edge that has been lowered by around 20 millimetres. Redesigned rear doors and fenders broaden the shoulders of this vehicle by 18 millimetres, contributing to its overall muscular impression. The rear number plate is integrated into the bumper, making the vehicle seem closer to the ground.

With its adaptive roof spoiler, the current Cayenne Turbo was the first SUV to feature this type of active aerodynamics. The new Cayenne Coupé picks up that ball and runs with it. On each Cayenne Coupé model, a roof spoiler is combined with a new adaptive rear spoiler as part of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA). The spoiler – harmonically integrated into this model’s silhouette – extends by 135 mm at speeds of 90 km/h and up, increasing the contact pressure on the rear axle, while PAA simultaneously enhances efficiency. On the inside, the rear bench can be changed in favour of 2 seats to go with the sporty appeal of the vehicle.

The car will be offered with an option of two petrol engines. The six-cylinder turbocharged engine and displacement of three litres deliver 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm. The Sport Chrono Package fitted in series production vehicles achieves the standard sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.0 seconds, with this figure dropping to 5.9 seconds with the optional lightweight sports packages. The vehicle’s top speed is 243 km/h. The top-of-the-range Cayenne Turbo Coupé goes to the starting line with a four-litre V8 engine with twin-turbocharging, 550 hp, and maximum torque of 770 Nm. The Cayenne Turbo Coupé accelerates from a standing start to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 286 kmph.