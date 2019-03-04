Best Off-Road Vehicles In India Under INR 20 Lakh

If you are an adrenaline junkie looking for some off-road action, your choices in the Indian market aren’t too many. However, there are a few within a budget of 20 lakhs and here is the list of all those available on the market. All prices ex-showroom, Mumbai.

Mahindra Thar CRDe / DI (4×4) (INR 7,12,675 – 9,14,294)

These are the two variants of the Thar which provide a 4×4 experience for an affordable price. Both the variants are available with 2.5-litre diesel engines. But, the CRDe produces 105 hp and 257 Nm of torque, whereas the DI produces 63hp and 195 Nm of torque. These engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and provide a mileage of 13.6 km/l. The more premium variant CRDe has a BorgWarner transfer case and also an independent front suspension, whereas the cheaper DI variant is equipped with a basic 4×4 transfer case and a semi-elliptical leaf spring stabilizer bar.

Mahindra Scorpio Getaway / Scorpio S11 (4×4) (INR 11,84,897 – 15,90,093)

The Scorpio Getaway is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 120 hp and 280 Nm of torque for the Pickup and 140 hp and 320 Nm of torque for the SUV. The SUV’s engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, whereas the Pickup has a 5-speed manual stick.

The SUV has an independent front suspension and multi-link coil springs with anti-roll bars at the rear. With a mileage of 16.36 km/l for the SUV and 11 km/l for the pickup, these Scorpios can still take on any terrain with ease, making them one of the most rugged and value-for-money options.

Mahindra Bolero LX (4×4) (INR 8.47 Lakh)

The Bolero LX 4×4 is a barebones SUV built primarily to take on challenges in the rural areas. India’s best-selling UV for a long time, the 4×4 variant of the Bolero is powered by a 2.5-litre m2DiCR diesel engine which generates a maximum power of 62 bhp and 195 Nm. With a company certified mileage of 15.96 km/l and a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres, the Bolero can travel for long distances where fuel bunks are far and few in between.

Tata Hexa XT (4×4) (INR 18.36 Lakh)

The Tata Hexa is the most modern, ready for adventure vehicle in this segment. It is powered by the 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine which produces 156 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Available with a 6-speed manual gearbox for the all-wheel-drive XT variant, the Hexa gets double wishbone coil springs in the front and the coil spring type 5 link rigid axle suspension at the rear. The massive 60-litre fuel tank makes the Hexa a great choice for long drives which include rough diversions.

Tata Xenon LT (4×4) (INR 10.9 Lakh)

The Xenon pickup is powered by a 2.2-litre DICOR diesel engine which is capable of producing 140 hp and Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It has a double wishbone front suspension with a torsion Bar and parabolic leaf springs at the rear. It has a fuel tank capacity of 65 litres and a mileage of 13.49 km/l. This vehicle is more powerful than its rivals – the Scorpio Getaway and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Tata Safari Storme VX(4×4) (INR 16.02 Lakh)

The Safari Storme having the same 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine as the Hexa produces the same 156 hp and 400 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and has the same suspension system as the Hexa, but has a hydraulic steering system. With a fuel tank capacity of 63 litres and a mileage of 14.1 km/l, the Safari Storme is one of the oldest and most popular 4x4s in the market.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross (4×4) (INR 15.29 Lakh)

The D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine which produces 134 hp and 320 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The D-Max also has a top speed of 175 km/h which makes it the fastest in this segment of Pickup trucks. With a shift-on-fly 4WD system, the V-Cross is equipped with 4 high and 2 Low modes which can be switched up to speeds of 100 kph. It also has a fuel tank capacity of 52 litres and is rated for a mileage of 12.4 km/l.

Force Gurkha (INR 9.9 – 12.99 Lakh)

The capable Gurkha is available in three variants – Explore, Expedition and Extreme. The Extreme is the newest to join the Gurkha lineup and gets a Mercedes-Benz sourced, 2.2-litre engine which cranks out 140 PS and 321 Nm of torque. It gets Live rigid axles with diff locks at the front and back and a manual transfer case with 4×4 High and Low options.