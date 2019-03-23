Tata to Charge More for Their Cars from 1st April 2019

With a successful show put up by our very own Indian manufacturer at the Geneva International Motorshow, Tata is running on the right path to success in the market. The brand is working on a new premium level hatchback, called the Altroz. Entering the new financial year now, the company has announced a price hike across its range of vehicles. The hike is applicable on all its cars and goes up to INR 25,000. Tata has been forced to hike the prices due to rising input costs and external economic conditions. Tata joins companies like Kawasaki, Land Rover and Jaguar who have also announced a price hike at the starting of the financial year.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase. We are confident of maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming months on the back of our robust portfolio consisting of segment-leading products like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier.” The company currently has a range of sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs on sale in the Indian market which includes the likes of the Nano, Harrier, Nexon, Tiago, Bolt, Zest, Tigor and some more.

Also Read: Tata Buzzard to Be Named Cassini in India

The brand has currently also announced its association with Vivo IPL, for its promotion across the TV channels. The car will be seen by millions of cricket fans in the commercial breaks between the IPL matches. Tata will continue to strengthen its existing IPL properties with the ‘Harrier Super Striker’ and the ‘Harrier Fan Catch’. The Harrier Super Striker Award will be given to the player with the highest batting strike rate in the match and the Harrier Super Striker of the season will get to drive home the all-new Tata Harrier at the end of the season. The Harrier Fan Catch award of Rs 1 Lakh will be given to a fan who takes a single-handed catch during the match and one lucky fan who wins the most popular Harrier Fan Catch of the season will get a Tata Motors car.