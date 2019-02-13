Isuzu Puts Their D-Max Pick-Ups on the Government e-Marketplace Portal

Isuzu has now made its range of D-Max pick-up trucks accessible to various Government departments and public sector units through government e-Marketplace (GeM). Both the central and state government establishments can now directly procure from the range of globally renowned ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups, through the centralised GeM Portal. Available in this portal are the following variants – full-fledged commercial Pick-up – D-MAX Regular Cab Flat Deck (High-Ride variant), 5-seater multi-utility Pick-up – D-MAX S-CAB (Standard & High-Ride variants) and the versatile adventure utility Pick-up – D-MAX V-Cross (Standard and High-Grade variants). This step would also bring uniform pricing for all the models across the country.

Uniform pricing of the vehicle will ensure that the brand can seamlessly cater to the varying transportation requirements of the centre-and state-level government departments. These versatile trucks can find their applications under key sectors of the ministry, including the ministry of agriculture, aviation, chemicals & fertilizers, defence, food & public distribution, road transport & highways, mining, petroleum, shipping, railways, rural development and tourism. The rugged pick-up truck is quite known for its reliability and durability.

Speaking on the development, MrNaohiro Yamaguchi, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “ISUZU products have always been a preferred choice for many government corporations across various emerging and developed markets globally, thanks to the ‘truck DNA’ that exudes durability and reliability across our product line-up. India-made D-MAX Pick-ups have been widely accepted by many Indian customers, including fleet owners, who are witnessing a significant value addition to their business. Now, with the approval from GeM, we are fully ready to serve the governments’ with our comprehensive D-MAX product range.

The government e-Marketplace (GeM) facilitates procurement of common use Goods & Services required by various Government Departments / Organisations / PSUs through the internet. This portal has an aim to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement. Providing the tools of e-bidding, reverses e-auction and demand aggregation, this portal facilitates the government users to achieve the best value for their money. The purchases through GeM by Government users have been authorised and made mandatory by the Ministry of Finance by adding a new Rule No. 149 in the General Financial Rules, 2017.