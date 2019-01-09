Mercedes-Benz Celebrates 25 Years In India By Maintaining Leadership In The Luxury Segment

Mercedes-Benz India will be celebrating its 25 successful years in the country with the guiding motto for this 2019 – ‘Best Never Rest’. The car maker sold 15,538 units between January-December, 2018, an increase of 1.4% over the previous year. While the range of SUVs continues to drive volumes for the brand, the demand for the Long Wheelbase E-Class and all its variants has been exceptional. The sedan was the highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz in 2018.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO,Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are satisfied with our sales performance in 2018 despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds in H2, resulting in low consumer sentiment that posed significant sales challenges. We however made a strong comeback in the Q4 period and were able to achieve a year-on-year growth. We are excited that we introduced new products and technologies in the market including India’s first BS VI car, two years ahead of the regulation. Our product offensive strategy combined with our carefully crafted customer service and financial programmes bore fruits and helped us in winning over more customers to the brand, than ever before. We are also delighted to have crossed the mark of selling 15,000 units annually for the second consecutive year which underlines the trust and the loyalty of our customers across markets.”

He added, “2019 is going to be an important year for Mercedes-Benz India, as we reach the milestone of ‘25 years of Mercedes-Benz in India’. The year will be marked with some of the most significant product introductions which will redefine luxury motoring and chart new avenues for future mobility. ‘Best Never Rest’ will be Mercedes-Benz India’s motto for 2019, which signifies our relentless journey towards achieving operational excellence. the mentioned period.”

In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will introduce some never seen before products in India. Along side, there will be an array of exciting AMG products that will make their India debut in 2019. The brand will not only expand its retail network in newer markets, but also enhance the luxury experience across its dealership through innovative luxury elements.In its 25th Year in India, Mercedes-Benz will focus on emerging Tier II and Tier III markets. This expansion will be laced with experiential events like BrandTour, Service on Wheels, Service Clinics, LuxeDrive and AMG Emotional Tours.