Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear With Shift Guide And 5-Speed Gearbox Launched

One of the popular choices in the commuter motorcycling segment, the Bajaj Platina 110 is now available with a digital meter which includes a first-of-its-kind ‘Gear-Shift-Guide’, trip-meter & fuel indicator. The ‘Gear-Shift-Guide’ guides the rider to upshift or downshift, depending on the combination of gear & speed at which the bike is running. This helps by ensuring that the bike is always ridden in the appropriate gear. It has an additional ‘Highway Gear’, a 5th gear which is optimised for delivering the right mix of pickup & fuel economy for long distance highway riding. The Platina also now features an all-new feather-touch gear shift mechanism for easy and quick gear changes.

Other significant features on the new Platina 110 H-Gear are:-

Anti-skid Braking System to deliver an even brake force on both wheels

ComforTec technology with nitrox SoS suspension, broader rubber footpads & longer seat, for better rider and pillion comfort

Tubeless Tyres

3D logo with new decals

Premium quilt pattern seat with stitch lines

Priced at Rs 53, 376 for the Drum variant and Rs 55,373 for Disc variant (ex-showroom Delhi), the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is available in 3 colour options – Ebony Black with Blue decals, Ebony Black with Royal Burgundy decals and in Cocktail wine Red, across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Mr Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business said, “The brand Platina has always stood for exceptionally high mileage and superior comfort. The Platina 110 H-Gear now joins the highly successful existing Platina 110 and the Platina 100 ES to offer a premium option to consumers. Our R&D team’s efforts have led to the launch of Platina 110 H-Gear that boasts of many first-in-class features that deliver the perfect combination of comfort, mileage, pickup and style.”