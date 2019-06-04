2019 Bajaj Dominar TVC Delivers The Right Message

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar was updated recently and the new additions have only elevated its value-for-money appeal. Now, when it comes to appeal, Bajaj used to be the champion (They even made a bike with that name) when it came to dishing out TV commercials which were a great watch on their own. But when the Dominar came out first, its “Go Hyperriding” tagline did come across as a little OTT. Then, there was this phase where the bike’s commercial was dropping obvious hints and pitting it against another product which was completely different in nature. However, Bajaj’s flagship has its own individual appeal and strengths and realising that the new commercial gets it right.

It talks about the bike’s capabilities, its individual brilliance, it’s thoroughly modern kit and its achievements, where it left tyre marks drew a vertical line to travel from Pole To Pole. The bike’s new commercial also puts out a new tagline “Don’t Hold Back”, which is more about getting astride and getting out there to see the World or just ride.

Coming back to the bike, its 2019 avatar is now available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships with dual channel ABS and in shades of Aurora Green and Vine Black at Rs. 1,73,870/- ex-showroom, Delhi. For that amount, you get 43mm USD front suspension and a new exhaust system which has two outlets and makes the bike sound more characterful. This new exhaust is not only lighter but combined with the new DOHC setup and the raised compression (12.1 from 11.3) ratio of the engine gives some serious power gains as well. The 373.2 cc, single cylinder engine now generates 40 PS of power, the torque figure, however, remains unchanged at 35 Nm.

Also Read: Paper Fight: 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400

In addition to that, there’s a bungee cord neatly hidden under the pillion seat for when you need to tie some luggage at the back. The 2019 Bajaj Dominar also gets some ergonomic changes, which make the bike more comfortable on a long journey. The dual screen setup also is revised and provides you with a lot of information, including fuel efficiency, distance to empty and some more. The mirror stalks are new, the side stand is sturdier and this flagship Bajaj is still the bike to beat when it comes to getting the most for every buck.