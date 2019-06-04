Here Are The Centres Where You Can Book A New MG Hector

As we had reported earlier, MG will be opening the bookings of the Hector SUV. Opened from noon today, the brand will accept a booking amount of INR 50,000 across its touchpoints all over the country. Apart from these touchpoints, the company will also be accepting bookings online. For those who prefer the old school method of visiting a dealership and booking the car, here is a list of centres of the MG brand, along with their addresses across major Indian cities. Apart from these major cities, the brand will have a total of 120 booking centres across the country, which would expand to 250 centres across the country by September this year.

Mumbai

MG Mumbai Malad – 106/G, B wing, Express Zone, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400097

MG Mumbai West – Jogeshwari Caves Road, Gupha Tekdi, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400060

MG Mumbai South – Cynergy IT Park Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400025

MG Thane – Shop no 16, Dosti Imperia, Ghodbunder Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400607

MG Navi Mumbai – Old Mahindra Showroom, Next to AutoBahn, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400607

Delhi

MG Delhi West Rohini – Outer Ring Rd, Block C 2, Sector 14, Rohini, Delhi, Delhi – 110085

MG Delhi West Shivaji Marg – Plot no 13 Shivaji Marg, Delhi, Delhi – 110015

MG Delhi South Safdurjung – A-2/5, Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi, Delhi – 110024

MG Lajpat Nagar – A-14, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar- IV, Delhi, Delhi – 110024

MG Patparganj – Plot no 24, Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi, Delhi – 110092

Bangaluru

MG Bangalore Chord Road – #84 Old no. 32,20th main west of chord road, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560016

MG Banglore JP Nagar – Axis One4, No. 14,15th Cross, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560016

MG Banglore ORR – Shree Bhuvaneswari Vokkaligara Sangha, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560016

MG Bangalore Kalyan Nagar – Big Boy Toyz – no.144, Chikkathayappa Reddy Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560016

MG Banglore Electronic City – 195/6/2, ward no 192, Beratena Agrahara, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560016

Kolkata

MG Kolkata South – 97A Southern Avenue, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700039

MG Kolkata North – EcoCentre Ambuja Neotia, EM Block, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700091

To be offered with three different engine options – a petrol, a petrol hybrid and diesel, the Hector SUV would be competing with the likes of the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and the Jeep Compass. A rather unique iSmart technology will be MG’s trump card against these competitors. Using a built-in eSIM, this car will be connected to the internet at all times, offering you the best of features. This system is controlled by a rather massive 10.4-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dash. This system can also be controlled by voice commands, which would improve day by day with a self-learning AI algorithm.

In terms of engines, MG will offer a 1.5-litre petrol motor tuned to deliver 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. This engine can also be paired with a mild hybrid system powered by a 48 Volt battery. The other engine option is a 2-litre oil burner tuned deliver 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm. Keep looking at this space for more news on this SUV which will be launched in the Indian market very soon in the INR 15 Lakh to 20 Lakh price bracket.