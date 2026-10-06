Aprilia SXR GT 125, 175 Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs 1.10 Lakh

Soon after revealing the scooters and officially commencing bookings, Aprilia has now announced the introductory prices for the new SXR GT 125 hp-e and SXR GT 175 hp-e in India. The smaller scooter costs Rs 1,09,999, while the larger version is priced at Rs 1,29,999. Both prices are ex-showroom, Maharashtra.
The new SXR GT range brings updated engines, larger wheels and some equipment changes. The two scooters share their basic design and chassis layout, but there are clear differences in their features and braking systems.
Aprilia SXR GT 125 vs SXR GT 175
|Details
|SXR GT 125
|SXR GT 175
|Price
|Rs 1,09,999
|Rs 1,29,999
|Engine
|124.45cc
|174.7cc
|Power
|10.46 bhp
|13.09 bhp
|Torque
|10.4 Nm
|14.14 Nm
|Front wheel
|14-inch
|14-inch
|Instrument cluster
|5-inch LCD
|5-inch TFT
|Front brake
|220mm disc
|220mm disc with ABS
|Rear brake
|140mm drum
|140mm drum
|Braking system
|CBS
|Single-channel ABS
Two Engine Options
The SXR GT 125 uses a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It produces 7.8kW, or around 10.46 bhp, at 7,400rpm and 10.4Nm at 6,200rpm.
The SXR GT 175 gets a larger 174.7cc air-cooled engine. It develops 9.76kW, approximately 13.09 bhp, at 7,200rpm and 14.14Nm at 6,000rpm.
Both engines get:
- Three valves per cylinder
- SOHC layout
- Electronic fuel injection
- Electric start
- BS-VI OBD II Stage B compliance
- E20 fuel compatibility
Aprilia says the new hp-e engines have been developed with better acceleration and response in mind. The engines are also shared with Aprilia’s SR scooter family, with changes made for the SXR GT range.
14-inch Wheels
One of the more noticeable mechanical changes is the use of 14-inch alloy wheels. The earlier SXR 125 and SXR 160 used 12-inch wheels.
The bigger wheels give the scooters a different stance and are expected to help with stability on uneven roads.
The suspension setup includes:
- Telescopic front fork
- Hydraulic rear shock absorber
- Five-position rear suspension adjustment
- 14-inch alloy wheels
- Road-oriented tyres
Aprilia has also retained the 220mm front disc and 140mm rear drum setup. The SXR GT 175 gets single-channel ABS, while the 125 uses CBS.
Features
There is a clear difference between the two scooters when it comes to their instrument clusters.
The SXR GT 175 gets a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. It supports:
- Turn-by-turn navigation
- Music controls
- Call management
- SMS and call alerts
- Smartphone connectivity
The SXR GT 125 uses a 5-inch LCD instrument cluster and does not get the connected functions offered on the 175.
Aprilia also lists accessories such as a manually adjustable windshield and crash guard for customers planning longer rides.
Design And Colours
Both scooters retain the familiar shape, with a large front fairing, tall windscreen and three-part LED headlamp arrangement. The bodywork has a broad maxi-scooter profile, while the updated graphics add some visual changes.
The SXR GT 125 is available in:
- Matte Black
- Glossy Azzurro
- Glossy White
The SXR GT 175 gets:
- Metallic Blue
- Matte Black
- Matte Green
The 175 also gets revised graphics around the footboard area.
Price And Competition
The Aprilia SXR GT 125 is priced at Rs 1,09,999, while the SXR GT 175 costs Rs 1,29,999. Both are introductory ex-showroom Maharashtra prices.
The 125cc version sits in the same broad space as scooters such as the Suzuki Burgman Street. The SXR GT 175 goes up against the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Honda ADV160 in terms of its larger engine and maxi-scooter format.