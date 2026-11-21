BYD has achieved a significant feat in India! The brand has crossed the 20,000 customer delivery milestone in India, marking a major step in its growth in the country. The company has delivered nearly 10,000 vehicles in just over a year, after taking close to four years to reach its first 10,000 customers. Its expanding electric vehicle range, growing dealership network and the recent introduction of its premium Denza brand with the D9 and Z9 GT have added to its presence in the Indian market.
Denza Gives BYD’s India Portfolio a Luxury Push
BYD recently introduced its premium brand Denza in India with two electric models, the D9 luxury MPV and Z9 GT shooting brake.
Their prices are as follows:
- Denza D9: Rs 90 lakh
- Denza Z9 GT: Rs 1.57 crore
Both prices are ex-showroom. The launch gives BYD an entry into India’s luxury electric vehicle segment, alongside its existing passenger car range.
BYD’s Sales Growth in India
BYD reached the 10,000-delivery mark in September 2025. Crossing 20,000 deliveries in November 2026 means the company has doubled its cumulative sales in a little over a year.
The brand’s current sales figures also reveal which models have found more buyers.
- BYD Atto 3: More than 9,000 deliveries.
- BYD Sealion 7: More than 5,000 deliveries.
The Atto 3 has been an important model for the company, while the Sealion 7 has also received a good response from customers.
BYD India Showroom Network Reaches 51 Outlets
Along with increasing sales, BYD has worked on expanding its dealership network. The company now has 51 showrooms across 40 cities in India.
This expansion should make it easier for customers to access sales and after-sales services. However, BYD currently imports all its cars into India as completely built units (CBUs).
Current BYD Cars Available in India
BYD’s passenger vehicle range includes four models, with different body styles and price segments.
|Model
|Body Style
|Key Detail
|Atto 3
|Electric SUV
|Up to 521km ARAI range
|Seal
|Electric sedan
|Up to 650km claimed NEDC range
|Sealion 7
|Electric SUV
|Performance version does 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds
|eMax 7
|Electric MPV
|Six- and seven-seat options
The company has also confirmed plans to introduce the Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV in India. It will use BYD’s DM-i plug-in hybrid technology, with its Indian launch expected in early 2027.
What BYD’s 20,000 Sales Milestone Means
BYD’s growth in India has taken place through a relatively small product range. The company has also entered the luxury segment through Denza, giving customers more options beyond its existing electric cars.
Crossing 20,000 deliveries marks an important step for BYD. The next challenge will be building on this sales growth as more customers consider its electric cars and Denza models.