Triumph Bonneville T40 Revealed With 350cc Engine And Modern Tech

Triumph Motorcycles has officially taken the wraps off the new Bonneville T40 and T40 Black, introducing the iconic Bonneville lineage to its modern 350cc single-cylinder range. The new models seamlessly blend timeless heritage aesthetics with advanced rider conveniences, including a circular color TFT display, electronic cruise control, and lean-sensitive cornering electronic aids.
The Bonneville T40 gets a dedicated chassis and a revised version of Triumph’s 350cc single-cylinder engine. It produces 29 PS and 31.2 Nm, with the engine tuned for stronger performance at lower revs.
Classic Bonneville Styling
The T40 closely mirrors the hallmark design cues of the legendary Bonneville family, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round LED headlamp, long mudguards, spoked wheels and twin rear shocks. It also gets a peashooter-style exhaust and hand-painted coach lining.
The standard T40 is offered in three distinctive two-tone color schemes, whereas the stealthier T40 Black adopts a dark, moody finish featuring Matt Pewter Grey and Matt Phantom Black accents.
- 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels
- 14.5-litre fuel tank
- 790mm seat height
- 770mm seat height with optional low seat
- 195kg wet weight
- 165mm ground clearance
350cc Engine
Power comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 350cc engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. Triumph has revised the engine for the Bonneville, including changes to the cylinder head, camshafts, throttle bodies and engine tuning.
|Specification
|Triumph Bonneville T40
|Engine
|350cc, single-cylinder
|Power
|29 PS @ 7,000rpm
|Torque
|31.2 Nm @ 5,500rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Front suspension
|43mm telescopic fork
|Rear suspension
|Twin shocks
|Front brake
|310mm disc
|Rear brake
|255mm disc
|Seat height
|790mm
|Fuel tank
|14.5 litres
|Wet weight
|195kg
Plenty Of Technology
The Bonneville T40 gets a new 4-inch circular colour TFT display. It supports smartphone connectivity, music and call controls and navigation through the Triumph Navigation app.
There are five riding modes: Road, Rain, Eco and two customisable modes. Cruise control, self-cancelling indicators, USB-C charging and Emergency Deceleration Warning are also offered.
Rider assistance includes lean-sensitive cornering ABS and traction control. The TFT also gets a Heritage Mode that gives the display an analogue-style appearance.
Chassis And Equipment
The T40 uses a steel frame with a dedicated rear section, twin-shock suspension and a tubular steel swingarm. Both suspension units offer 130mm of travel.
Braking hardware includes a 310mm front disc with a twin-piston caliper and a 255mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. The bike uses tubed tyres and gets a centre stand as standard.
Expected Price and Rivals
Triumph has yet to formally announce the official launch timeline for the Indian market. However, if brought to India, the Bonneville T40 is anticipated to be competitively positioned around Rs 2.6 lakh to Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom).
Upon arrival, it will directly challenge established retro roadsters in the country’s dual-sport and classic spaces, primarily competing against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Honda CB350, and the Jawa 350.