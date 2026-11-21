Can a steering wheel fold away and give the driver more room to stretch out? Well, well, well, BYD’s Fang Cheng Bao brand has turned this thought into a production feature. Its Ti 9 flagship SUV has arrived in China with a steering wheel that folds into the dashboard when parked. The six-seat SUV brings plug-in hybrid power and a claimed range of 1,630km.
A cabin with extra room
The powered mechanism folds the steering wheel into the dashboard, clearing space in front of the driver’s seat. This makes it easier to relax during a break. A table can also be fitted in the cleared area for eating or working.
The system is meant for use only when the SUV is stationary. It is offered on the top Foldable Smart Cabin variant.
Other cabin highlights include:
- Six seats in a 2+2+2 layout
- Heating, ventilation, massage and power adjustment for all six seats
- A 30-inch panoramic display and a 21.4-inch roof-mounted screen
- Second-row zero-gravity seats and an 11.5-litre refrigerator
- Wireless charging and a driver’s seat that reclines to around 165 degrees
Large dimensions and a bold design
The Ti 9 gets a boxy shape, a full-width front light signature, vertical rear lamps and 22-inch forged alloy wheels. Despite its rugged look, it uses a unibody platform.
It measures 5,270mm long, 1,999mm wide and up to 1,880mm tall. The wheelbase is 3,130mm. An optional electric tow hitch can handle up to 2,000kg.
Hybrid power and long range
A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine works with two electric motors to deliver a claimed 400kW, or around 536hp. The Ti 9 can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.8 seconds and reach 200kmph.
A 66.48kWh LFP battery offers an electric-only range of up to 400km on the CLTC cycle. The claimed combined range is 1,630km. BYD says Flash Charging can take the battery from 10 to 97 per cent in nine minutes under suitable conditions.
Price in China
The Ti 9 starts at 279,900 yuan for the 4WD Max. The 4WD Ultra costs 299,900 yuan, while the Foldable Smart Cabin version is priced at 329,900 yuan. Denza could offer the SUV outside China, but no export plan has been confirmed.
The Ti 9 brings an unusual feature to the SUV segment. The folding wheel may not matter to every buyer, but the extra space gives the cabin another use when parked.