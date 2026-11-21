River Mobility is preparing to add another electric scooter to its range, and the first clues have appeared after a camouflaged test model was spotted on Bengaluru roads. The sighting offers an early clue about River’s next step in its scooter range.
The River Indie is currently the brand’s only product for retail buyers. That may soon change. The company is working on two scooters, internally called RX02 and RX03. The test vehicle is believed to be the RX02, with a launch expected in the first quarter of 2027.
A different take on the River formula
The new scooter appears to share design cues with the Indie, including a tall windscreen, flat floorboard and large body. Its shape looks practical, with a long seat and step-through layout.
The spy images reveal several details:
- A slim LED tail lamp at the rear.
- Turn indicators and mirrors similar to those on the Indie.
- A new LCD instrument cluster.
- A wide rear grab rail that may allow a top box to be fitted.
- 14-inch wheels at both ends.
- Twin rear shock absorbers and disc brakes on both wheels.
The test scooter also appears to use a mid-mounted motor driving the rear wheel. A chain drive can be seen in the images, but River has not confirmed this.
Battery and performance remain unknown
River has not released technical details. The new model could use a powertrain related to the Indie, but this has not been confirmed.
For reference, the Indie gets a 4kWh battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 160km. Its motor produces 6.7kW of peak power and 26Nm of torque. The scooter has a claimed top speed of 90kmph.
These figures belong to the Indie and should not be considered specifications of the new scooter.
Expected launch and position
The RX02 is expected to arrive in early 2027, while details about the second project, RX03, are still limited. River has not confirmed the new scooter’s name, price or launch date.
A second product would give buyers another choice from the Bengaluru-based EV maker. It could also help River reach customers who want a different size or layout from the Indie. Its market position will become clearer after the price announcement.
River RX02: Expected details
|Detail
|Information
|Expected model
|River RX02
|Expected launch
|Q1 2027
|Wheels
|14-inch front and rear
|Suspension
|Twin rear shock absorbers
|Brakes
|Disc brakes at both ends
|Battery and motor
|Not confirmed
Conclusion
The test scooter looks practical, with a tall windscreen, flat floorboard and useful rear grab rail. Questions about its battery, range and price are still unanswered. For now, the sighting suggests River is preparing to expand beyond the Indie.
Image – Rushlane