Aprilia SXR GT 125 & SXR GT 175 Revealed in India: Details Explained

Earlier this year in May, Aprilia pulled the plug on its SXR range in India, along with the SR 160. The SXR 125 and SXR 160 were discontinued from the market. Now, the brand has brought the SXR name back with two new scooters, called the SXR GT 125 and SXR GT 175. Bookings for both models are open, while the official launch and prices are still awaited.
Two engine options
The new range gets two petrol engine choices. The bigger SXR GT 175 uses a 174.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a 3V head.
- Power: 9.76kW at 7,200rpm
- Torque: 14.14Nm at 6,000rpm
- Fuel: E20 compatible
- Emission norm: BS6 OBD II Stage B
The SXR GT 125 gets a 124.45cc air-cooled engine. It develops 7.8kW at 7,400rpm and 10.4Nm at 6,200rpm.
Both engines are part of Aprilia’s hp-e family and are designed for city riding as well as longer trips.
Bigger wheels and maxi-scooter design
One of the major changes is the move to 14-inch wheels. The previous SXR models used 12-inch wheels. The larger wheels should help the scooters deal with broken roads while also giving them a more planted stance.
The design carries the familiar maxi-scooter shape with a large fairing, tall windscreen and Aprilia’s three-part LED headlamp.
The SXR GT 175 gets:
- Metallic Blue
- Matte Black
- Matte Green
The SXR GT 125 is offered in:
- Matte Black
- Glossy Azzurro
- Glossy White
The GT 175 also gets new graphics on the footboard.
Features and equipment
The SXR GT 175 gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster. It supports Bluetooth connectivity, music controls, call management and turn-by-turn navigation.
The SXR GT 125 uses a 5-inch LCD display. Aprilia has not detailed every connected feature on this version.
Both scooters get LED lighting and the maxi-scooter body format. Buyers can also choose accessories such as a manually adjustable windscreen, crash guard and top box.
Brakes and suspension
The SXR GT 175 gets a 220mm front disc with front-wheel ABS and a 140mm rear drum. The SXR GT 125 also gets a 220mm front disc and 140mm rear drum.
Suspension duties are handled by a front fork and a rear-mounted shock absorber. The 175 also gets a new muffler with integrated heat protection.
Launch and expected prices
Aprilia has opened bookings for both scooters in India. The official launch date has not been announced yet.
The expected ex-showroom prices are around:
|Model
|Engine
|Expected Price
|Aprilia SXR GT 125
|124.45cc
|Rs 1.23 lakh
|Aprilia SXR GT 175
|174.7cc
|Rs 1.30 lakh
The SXR GT 125 will face scooters such as the Suzuki Burgman Street, while the SXR GT 175 will enter the 160cc-plus premium scooter space with models such as the Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155.