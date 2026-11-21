Remember the Honda Avancier that debuted in China in 2016? The SUV has now entered its second generation, and this time it is not limited to the Chinese market. Honda has unveiled the new Avancier for Asian markets, including Thailand and Japan. It also introduces the brand’s next-generation hybrid platform and powertrain.
Honda has revealed the design and technology, but details such as engine capacity, combined output, fuel economy and pricing are still under wraps.
A new look for the Avancier
The SUV follows Honda’s Grand-Journey design theme. Slim daytime running lamps sit above the main headlamp units, while the grille gets a clean design. The Honda emblem sits at the front.
The side profile features upright ends, a sloping roof and a dipping window line that creates a thick rear pillar. Flush door handles and black alloy wheels complete the look. At the rear, a horizontal LED strip connects vertical lighting elements on either side. A roof spoiler and AVANCIER lettering complete the tailgate.
A cabin with space for six
The dashboard gets a large central touchscreen, with slim air-conditioning vents below it. It also gets a digital driver display, a flat-bottom steering wheel and ambient lighting. The cabin layout is designed to offer a modern feel without making things too complicated.
The Avancier can seat up to six occupants. The second row gets captain’s chairs and a centre armrest with cup holders and controls for climate settings, window sunshades and seat ventilation. A panoramic sunroof adds to the cabin. This should suit longer family journeys.
Other equipment includes:
- A 12-speaker Bose sound system with Dolby Atmos.
- Voice control for selected cabin functions.
- Remote In-Cabin View and Remote Surround View through a smartphone.
- Over-the-air software updates.
- Heated and ventilated second-row seats.
Honda has revised the door area and seat layout for easier third-row access.
New hybrid technology makes its debut
The Avancier uses Honda’s next-generation two-motor hybrid system. It gets a wider engine operating range, a more compact drive unit and updated control technology. Honda has not released full powertrain specifications yet.
DualPower electric all-wheel drive uses separate motors for the front and rear axles. This allows the system to manage torque at each end according to driving conditions. Honda says it can improve acceleration from a standstill and help with traction.
The SUV also gets the Motion Management System, which adjusts braking and driving forces to control body movement. Honda S+ Shift simulates gear changes and is also available on the Prelude and Civic hybrid.
More hybrids planned
The modular platform allows Honda to share key components across different vehicle types. Honda plans to launch 15 next-generation hybrid models globally by the end of the financial year ending March 2030.
The Avancier’s announced markets include China, Thailand and Japan, giving the model a larger regional role than its predecessor. An India launch has not been confirmed. Honda has separately announced a sub-four-metre SUV and a mid-size SUV for India from 2028. Its first electric SUV, the Alpha, is expected to launch next month.
The Avancier gives Honda a new three-row SUV and its next step in hybrid technology. More details are expected later. The company has not released a launch timeline for each market.