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  • Skoda Slavia Facelift Priced At Rs 9.99 Lakh! Skoda Slavia Facelift Priced A...

Skoda Slavia Facelift Priced At Rs 9.99 Lakh!

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Skoda India has finally announced the prices of the Slavia facelift. Unveiled in August, the updated sedan now gets revised styling, more equipment and a new automatic gearbox. Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 18.84 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Slavia facelift is the first major update for the sedan since it arrived in India in 2022. Skoda has retained the same two turbo-petrol engines, but there are several changes to the equipment and exterior.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Price

The updated sedan is available in Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo variants.

Variant1.0 TSI MT1.0 TSI AT1.5 TSI DSG
ClassicRs 9.99 lakh
Classic PlusRs 10.99 lakhRs 12.49 lakh
SignatureRs 13.94 lakhRs 14.94 lakh
SportlineRs 14.34 lakhRs 15.34 lakh
PrestigeRs 15.89 lakhRs 16.89 lakhRs 18.59 lakh
Monte CarloRs 17.29 lakhRs 18.84 lakh

The entry price is almost the same as before, while the top-spec version now costs Rs 64,000 more.

What has changed on the outside?

Skoda has made several small changes to the Slavia’s exterior. The car gets revised LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, new LED fog lamps and a redesigned front bumper. The grille also gets a new chrome treatment and a faux carbon-fibre section.

The side profile is familiar, but the facelift gets newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. The 1.5-litre versions also get rear disc brakes.

At the back, the LED tail-lamps have revised detailing and dynamic turn indicators. A new trim piece links the tail-lamps, while the bumper has also been redesigned.

Monte Carlo models add black exterior elements, red detailing, special badges and dual-tone paint options.

Cabin and features

The cabin layout has not been heavily altered, but Skoda has added more equipment. The standard version gets a black-and-beige theme with copper detailing, while the Monte Carlo uses an all-black layout with red accents.

Key additions include:

  • 10.25-inch digital driver display
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Integrated Google Assistant
  • 360-degree camera
  • Rear-seat massage function
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Single-pane sunroof
  • Powered and ventilated front seats
  • Eight-speaker audio system
  • Touch-based climate controls

The new HVAC system uses a variable-geometry compressor, which Skoda says improves air-conditioning performance.

Engines and gearbox

The Slavia continues with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The smaller engine produces 115hp and 178Nm, while the 1.5-litre unit makes 150hp and 250Nm. The 1.0-litre engine can be paired with a six-speed manual or the new eight-speed torque-converter automatic. The 1.5-litre engine continues with a seven-speed DSG.

The new eight-speed automatic replaces the earlier six-speed automatic on the 1.0-litre version.

Safety and dimensions

Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold control, tyre pressure monitoring and front parking sensors. The 360-degree camera is also available. The Slavia does not get ADAS.

The sedan measures 4,552mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,507mm in height. It has a 2,651mm wheelbase, 179mm ground clearance and a 521-litre boot.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Conclusion

The Slavia facelift brings changes across the exterior, cabin and equipment list without altering its basic mechanical package. The new eight-speed automatic is the major powertrain update, while features such as the 360-degree camera, larger displays and rear-seat massage add more equipment to the sedan. It continues to compete with the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.

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