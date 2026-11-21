For 50 years, the GTI badge has been associated with small cars that deliver big driving excitement. Volkswagen is now taking that legacy into the electric age with a new concept that puts track performance ahead of everyday practicality. Meet the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept, a much more powerful and aggressive version of the electric hot hatch.
Unveiled ahead of its public appearance at the Essen Motor Show, the concept celebrates the GTI nameplate’s 50th anniversary. It also shows how Volkswagen could develop its performance car range as it moves towards electric power.
A two-door body with serious track hardware
The Clubsport looks quite different from the regular ID. Polo GTI. Volkswagen has removed the rear doors and added wider bodywork, giving the small electric car a more purposeful stance.
Some of its main exterior changes include:
- A large front splitter and a wider front bumper.
- Flared wheel arches, extended by 50mm on each side.
- Additional vents around the bonnet and wheel arches.
- Black BBS alloy wheels with red outer detailing.
- A larger rear diffuser and a carbon-fibre rear wing.
The rear wing extends above the roofline, while the wider body and aerodynamic parts give the concept a stronger motorsport character.
Two seats and a racing-style cabin
Volkswagen has also made major changes to the cabin. The rear seats and luggage area have been removed to make space for a red rollover bar. The front occupants get Recaro racing bucket seats with five-point harnesses.
The dashboard follows the basic layout of the standard ID. Polo GTI, but the concept does away with the infotainment system. Dark ArtVelours microfibre trim and red stitching add to the cabin’s sporty look.
More power from a larger Volkswagen motor
The standard ID. Polo GTI produces 226PS, while the Clubsport uses Volkswagen’s APP550 electric motor. This unit is normally used in larger models, including the ID.7 and ID. Tiguan.
Key performance details include:
- Power: 270kW (367PS or around 362bhp)
- Torque: 550Nm
- Battery: 52kWh
- Drive: Front-wheel drive
- 0-100kph: 4.7 seconds
- Top speed: 240kph
The battery can deliver up to 290kW for short bursts. An electronic front differential lock helps manage power, while adaptive chassis control and ceramic brakes support high-speed driving.
A concept for the electric GTI future
Volkswagen has not confirmed production plans for the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept. For now, it serves as a demonstration of what the MEB+ platform can deliver. The concept will be shown at the Essen Motor Show from November 27 to December 6, 2026.
The Clubsport may not reach showrooms, but it gives a clear picture of Volkswagen’s plans for electric performance cars.