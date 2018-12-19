All You Need To Know About The Mahindra XUV300: Images, Details, Launch Date

Mahindra has a new and their fourth compact SUV under development since quite some time now. Codenamed the S201, this compact SUV is supposed to be at the most premium offering in their sub-4-metre SUV range. Based on the Tivoli SUV from SsangYong, this car is not merely a rebadged SsangYong like the Alturas G4 but has been heavily modified to suit the Indian market requirements. Today, Mahindra gave this SUV a name and it will no longer be called the S201. There have been a lot of rumours surrounding the name of the car, some have called it the XUV 300, some called it the Inferno. Well, these rumours will have now come to a rest and the car has been named the XUV 300.

Just like the original XUV 500, the XUV 300 also gets a Cheetah inspired design language which is rather striking to look at. The front end of the car gets LED DRLs which look aggressive. The DRLs connect the main headlight cluster with the fog lamps and is a delight to look at. The chrome garnish on the front grille has 6 vertical slats, a design highlight found in all Mahindra vehicles. At the side of the vehicle, you get beautiful 17-inch alloy wheels. The side indicators are mounted on the ORVMs and plastic cladding is present on the bottom end of the vehicle. Things at the rear are dramatic as well. The XUV 300 will get all LED wraparound type tail lights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The inside of the XUV 300 means business, and looks very premium. The dashboard gets a dual tone finish in gloss black and silver and appears to be built well. At the centre of the dash is a touchscreen which is very likely to be Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant. The steering wheel gets a bunch of controls for the infotainment system and your smartphone. The car will also get a dual-zone automatic climate control a first in segment feature. Top end trims will also get an electric sunroof, a feature that is quite in demand in the Indian market. Other features include as many as 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, 4 disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat support and a reverse parking camera.

While Mahindra has not revealed the engine specifications of the car yet, they have claimed that both petrol and diesel engine options of the car will be producing class leading torque figures. Going by rumours, the car is very likely to get a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre oil burner. Both these engines will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are rumours of Mahindra introducing an all-electric variant of the car by mid-2020. The launch of the XUV 300 will be done in the first half of February 2019. The price of the car is expected to start around the INR 7.5 Lakh to 8 Lakh mark.