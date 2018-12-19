First Nissan Kicks Customer Felicitated at the 10th Edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’

At the 10th edition of the ‘Happy with Nissan’ camp, the upcoming Nissan Kicks SUV was showcased. The camp was organised to provide customers with a free 60-point car check-up and a top wash free of charge. Moreover, Nissan also offered up to 20 % discount on labour, attractive discounts on accessories and assured gifts. This camp is being conducted for a period of one week from 14th to 24th of December across all Nissan and Datsun dealerships in the country. At one particular dealership in Pune city, the company displayed their new Kicks SUV and even identified the first person who made a booking for the upcoming SUV in Pune city.

The first customer of the Kicks was felicitated at the event as a token of appreciation for trusting the company for this new product. On this occasion, Sanjeev Aggarwal, Vice President, Aftersales, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd said & “Happy with Nissan is our after sales initiatives and showcases our commitment to providing our customers with a good ownership experience. And today we are extremely delighted to felicitate the first customer of the new Nissan KICKS from Pune” The customer was also presented with a 5 year/1,00,000 km extended warranty from the company.

Another aim of this service camp is to provide the customers with information regarding the use of genuine spare parts and fluids. Such camps provide customer-focused communications about the benefits of authorized Nissan and Datsun service centres and the use of Nissan genuine spare parts, oils and accessories. If you own a Nissan or Datsun vehicle make sure to visit this service camp at your dealer of choice. Not only will your car get a free checkup and wash, but you also get other benefits like discounts on labour charges, accessories and assure gifts. Do check out the image gallery of the recently unveiled Kicks SUV linked below.