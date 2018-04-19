All-New Locally-Produced Diesel BMW X3 Launched: Prices Start At INR 49.99 Lakh

The all-new BMW X3 was launched in India. Available in a locally-produced diesel variant, the all-new BMW X3 is now available at BMW dealerships. The petrol variant of the SUV will be launched later in 2018.

The all-new BMW X3 is available in Expedition scheme and also in a new Luxury Line design scheme. Luxury Line indulges travel in style with elegant contours and luxurious features. It endows elegance through its fine design elements of high-gloss chrome that instantly catch the eye.

The all-new BMW X3 is available in two diesel variants. The ex-showroom price is as follows –

BMW X3 xDrive 20d Expedition : INR 49, 99,000

BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line : INR 56, 70,000

The all-new BMW X3 gets a visual overhaul, featuring a boldly enhanced distinctive double kidney grille, fully Adaptive LED headlights and LED fog lamps with the new hexagonal design, LED expressive taillights. low-slung roof spoiler and exhaust tail pipes on both sides in chrome, and automatic tailgate.

Luxury Line adds extra richness with chrome radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection in frozen grey matt with chrome trim, air-breather in chrome and classically designed 19” light-alloy wheels.

Inside, the new S3 features a embossed X logo on the doors and the centre console. The new SUV is also claimed to have received optimised cabin noise insulation, adjustable rear seat backrest, rear window sunblind and enlarged panoramic roof.

Other features include Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs, and 550 litre luggage compartment which is extendable to 1,600 litres with the 40/20/40 split including through-loading system. Interior details in Luxury Line include leather upholstery in Vernasca, a Sensatec-covered instrument panel with contrast stitching and Fine-wood trim in poplar gain grey.

The all-new BMW X3 also gets technologies such as the BMW Display Key, Welcome Light Carpet, Rear-view camera with Park Assist, smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, and Wireless Charging for mobile phones and the BMW Display key.

The all-new BMW X3 is also equipped with BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the 12.3-inch Multifunction Instrument Display, BMW iDrive, including touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon, Apple Car Play, BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

Mechanically, the two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of BMW X3 xDrive 20d is tuned to produce 190 hp of power and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km / hr in just 8 seconds.

The engine comes mated to a eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, in the all-new BMW X3 monitors the driving situation constantly. Adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control helps to aimed to conquer every terrain.

BMW EfficientDynamics features Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT and SPORT) to suit diverse driving conditions.

Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.