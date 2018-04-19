TVS Concludes First Apache Owners Group South chapter; Over 150 Owners Ride To Mysore

TVS Motor Company recently concluded the 1st South chapter of Apache Owners Group (AOG). Over 150 TVS Apache owners rode from cities like Bengaluru, Kochi, Coimbatore, Calicut, Chennai and Madurai to the Mysore plant of TVS Motor Company. The two-day ride was flagged from a TVS Motor Company dealership on April 6, 2018 at Bengaluru and Coimbatore simultaneously before concluding on April 8, 2018 in Mysore.

One of the major highlights of the ride was the visit to the Mysore manufacturing facility of TVS Motor Company, where the TVS Apache motorcycles are built for customers across the globe. TVS Apache owners got an exclusive and detailed factory tour to garner first-hand understanding of what goes behind manufacturing a race machine like TVS Apache. The tour also showcased the quality and testing standards adopted by TVS Motor Company as part of the manufacturing process. Proud owners of TVS Apache RTR Series (160cc, 180cc, 200cc) and TVS Apache RR 310 participated in the AOG South chapter ride.

Apache Owners Group is a community of passionate and like-minded TVS Apache riders who share their love for racing and riding on a common platform. Apache Owners Group has an active rider base in more than 30 cities and boasts of over 3,000 customers.