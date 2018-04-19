New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Revealed: All Features, Tech Specs And Image Gallery

Suzuki Indonesia has revealed the all-new 2018 Ertiga on its official website, along with all the exterior and interior features, specifications and optional accessories. Before we take you through the changes, let us remind you that all the specifications mentioned are of the Indonesia spec 2018 Suzuki Ertiga.

For 2018, the compact MPV is built around the new Heartect platform and gets a all-new fascia with projector headlights, new fog lamos, chrome grille, and a new bumper. The new MPV also gets new creases on the bonnet and on the sides. At the rear, the new 2018 Ertiga gets LED rear combination lamps with light, high mounted stop lamp and 2 point rear parking sensors. Other features includes, new alloy wheels, smart entry and electric and foldable mirror with integrated turn signals.

On the inside, you get Start/Stop button, head unit touchscreen with smartphone & Bluetooth connectivity, tilt adjustable steering with wooden ornament (GX), and new instrument console design. Safety net on the new Ertiga includes high rigid underbody, Dual SRS Airbags, Electronic Stability Programme, ABS, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution and ISOFIX seats.

Mechanically, the Indonesia spec Ertiga gets 1,462cc, four-cylinder engine that is tuned for 104.7 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. For India, we expect to see the existing range of motors that power the current generation Ertiga. So, expect to see the same 1373cc K14B petrol unit that makes 67 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm at 4,000 rpm whereas the 1248cc D13A SHVS diesel engine produces 65 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. The diesel variants of the Ertiga gets a 5-speed gearbox only, whereas the petrol variants receive an automatic transmission as an option as well.

Check out more specifications below: