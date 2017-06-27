India Bound 2017 BMW X3 Unveiled : Details, Features, Images, Tech Specs And Video

BMW has unveiled the new third-generation X3 SUV. The new model is aimed to combine rugged off-road looks with a greater sporting presence. The new model also brings in a 2.0-litre petrol engine alongside the familiar diesel offering, plus a new performance flagship, the M40i – the first ever M Performance vehicle in the X3 line-up. The SV also gets a whole range of Driver Assistance systems to ensure it is one of the safest cars in its class.

The exterior dimensions of the new BMW X3 are largely unchanged, but its five-centimetre-longer wheelbase, long bonnet and short front overhang emphasise its 50:50 weight distribution between front and rear axle. At the front, the chunky three-dimensional kidney grille and LED fog lamps feature a hexagonal design for the first time on a BMW X model. The rear is characterized by the three-dimensional LED light clusters, downward-sloping roof spoiler and twin exhaust pipes.

Check out the new BMW X3 in the official video below:

The three trim variants each have an individual appearance. The SE model features LED Headlights and taillights as standard, along with aluminium satinated roof rails and a new 18-inch wheel. The xLine model gets a satin/aluminium radiator grille, more rugged front and rear bumpers with silver metallic side sills along with 19-inch xLine specific wheels. The sports-oriented M Sport model focuses on the X3’s dynamic ability, with M aerodynamic features, optional blue-painted brake callipers, a 19-inch wheel design and the optional exterior paint shade of Phytonic Blue.

The new M40i features a unique M Performance exterior design with Cerium Grey kidney frames, front and rear bumper inserts, mirror caps, window graphics and air breather. The rear tailpipes have an elongated rectangular shape in black chrome. A new optional 21-inch wheel is limited to the M40i only.

On the inside, the new X3 follows BMW tradition with a driver-focused and ergonomically designed cockpit. It also gets more cabin stowage compared to its predecessor. The SE features Vernasca leather seats as standard, high gloss interior trim with pearl chrome highlights, sport steering wheel and interior ambient lighting which directs a soft stream of light downwards from below the accent strip, adds a classy and relaxing ambience. Customers can choose from six colour tones – Orange, Lilac, Mint, Bronze, Blue and White. The car has standard Business Navigation and Park Assist (including a rear parking camera). The xLine features sports seats finished in Vernasca leather.

The M Sport gets a bespoke leather steering wheel, M-specific sports seats, anthracite-coloured BMW Individual headlining and new interior trim strips in Aluminium Rhombicle. This car model is also equipped as standard with the BMW Professional Navigation system with new 10.3-inch screen. There are a number of BMW Individual options for the interior, centred around three variants of Merino leather.

To further improve comfort in the rear compartment, the angle of the standard 40:20:40 split/folding rear seat backrests can be adjusted individually and through various stages with the optional rear comfort seat. This feature also allows the backrests to be released remotely from the load compartment, which expands the standard load capacity of 550 litres to 1,600 litres.

The all-new X3 features three-zone automatic climate control as standard. Both front passengers can now also settle into optional perforated leather climate seats, which, as well as heating for cold days, offer active seat ventilation to provide more comfort when the going gets hotter.

From launch, the X3 model line-up consists of the xDrive20d with four-cylinder diesel engine, the xDrive30d with a straight-six diesel units. These will soon be followed by the xDrive20i engine variant, and the range-topping petrol model, the BMW X3 M40i.

The range-topping M40i is the first ever M Performance X3 model. It is powered by a new M Performance 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, which generates 360hp, an increase of 54hp (18 per cent) over the most powerful petrol variant in the current range. Peak torque of 500 Nm is 100 Nm – or 25 per cent – greater. It can sprint from zero to 62mph in 4.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph.

The 3.0-litre straight-six under the bonnet of the new xDrive30d delivers 265hp and peak torque has been increased by 80Nm to 620Nm between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm. Zero to 62 mph takes just 5.8 seconds and it can reach a top speed of 149 mph.

Finally, the xDrive20d has an unchanged power output of 190hp, 400Nm of torque and does zero to 62mph in 8.0 seconds, with a top speed of 132mph. All the engine variants are equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, matched to the power unit’s specific performance characteristics. All of the models available at launch are equipped with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as standard.

Performance Numbers At A Glance:

Model Power (hp) Torque (Nm) 0 – 62mph (Seconds) Top Speed (mph) BMW X3 xDrive 20d 190 400 8.0 132 BMW X3 xDrive 30d 265 620 5.8 149 BMW X3 M40i 360 500 4.8 155

When it comes to driver assistance and semi-automated driving, all the systems currently offered by BMW are available, such as Active Cruise Control (ACC), whose capabilities include braking the car to a halt in stop-and-go traffic and automatically pulling away again. The Steering and lane control assistant, Lane Change Assistant and Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision protection all form part of the optional Driving Assistant Plus safety package and work via active steering inputs.

The optional Head-Up Display allows the most important driving-related information to be projected directly into the driver’s field of vision. Meanwhile, the standard built-in SIM card allows drivers of the new X3 to use Intelligent Emergency Call with automatic locating and accident severity detection. With the latest version of BMW Teleservice Accident Assistance, the vehicle now also detects low-speed collisions below the threshold for airbag deployment.

The 2017 BMW X3 will arrive in the UK from 11 November 2017 with prices start from £38,800 (INR 31.89 Lakh*) OTR. The SUV is expected to arrive in India in 2018.

*Converted price for representation purpose only