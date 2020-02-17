All BS6 Ford India Vehicles To Come Fitted With FordPass Connected Car Tech

Ford India has announced that all its BS6 cars will come fitted with their globally-renowned mobility and connectivity solution, FordPass. With this connected car tech which is supported by a smartphone app, Ford will become the only company in India to offer connectivity as a standard feature across all its models and variants. Additionally, FordPass and its associated connected services will be offered to all Ford owners at no additional cost. Existing Ford owners too will be able to use FordPass app to locate dealers, find directions, access service history at the touch of a button. The app is available for download on both Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS users respectively.

Starting with the recently introduced 2020 Ford EcoSport, all BSVI compliant Ford vehicles will come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPass smartphone application. The cloud-connected device will work on a 4G data connection, paid for by Ford for unlimited use for three-years from the date of purchase of their vehicle. With this app, Ford owners with connected vehicles will be able to perform several vehicle operations — like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking a vehicle – remotely. The smartphone application has been categorized into four broad sections – Accounts, Move, Find & Guide – making it hassle-free for owners to perform diverse tasks through simple tabs.

Accounts

After downloading the FordPass application, users will be required to create an account and add their Ford cars to this account. The registration and login procedures require users to share basic information for two-factor authentication. The primary vehicle owners can use the account section to grant secondary authorisation for temporary use of their vehicle by people they trust. Customers with multiple Ford cars will be able to pair all their vehicles to their registered account. Owners will also be able to book a test-drive for their next purchase.

Move

FordPass application will use the cloud-connected device in a Ford car to access and provide real-time vehicle information to its owners. This information exchange will enable Ford owners to stay connected, monitor and control their vehicle via the FordPass smartphone application. Using the move section on the FordPass app, owners will be able to perform several critical tasks and access key vehicle statistics, including:

Remotely start, stop, lock or unlock their vehicle

Check vehicle health

Know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty

Check the levels of oils*

Monitor tyre pressure*

Know the odometer reading

Check availability of parts their costs

Locate your vehicle via FordPass app

Ford owners will also have access to their vehicle’s service & maintenance history and will get timely service reminders through FordPass. The move section of the app will also enable users to access how-to-videos that acquaint them with the basics of using the app.

Find

FordPass helps customers to discover what’s available around them and where they’d like to go. From showing nearby fuel stations to points of interest & locating Ford dealers, the section will enable app users to find and get directions to their point of interest.

Guides

The guides section is a virtual help desk for Owners. To help them move more efficiently, the Guide section aids any FordPass user who needs help on the commute – regardless of location. All FordPass users can quickly get one-on-one help from specially trained guides. From the Guides home screen on the app, users can choose to search a knowledge base of self-help articles, call or email a Ford Guide or call for roadside assistance.