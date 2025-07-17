Salman Khan Fuels ISRL Season 2: India’s Supercross Revolution Just Went Full Throttle

4-Point Overview:
- Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) kicks off Season 2 with a star-studded launch featuring brand ambassador and soon-to-be investor Salman Khan.
- The league plans to expand its 30-million fanbase, with bold steps like Proving Grounds near Pune and immersive Fan Parks.
- ISRL aims to combine global racing formats with a family-first, digital-friendly entertainment experience.
- With 155+ international athletes registered, ISRL is fast becoming India’s most ambitious motorsport ecosystem.
What Exactly Is ISRL Season 2?
The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) isn’t just returning—it’s growing into something far bigger than a motorsport event.
After making waves in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, ISRL is back with Season 2, and it’s not holding back. This time, it’s more than just racing—it’s about creating a whole vibe. From the roar of the engines to fan parks, music, and hands-on experiences, ISRL is turning supercross into a full-blown cultural movement.
With new riders, bigger crowds, and the upcoming Proving Grounds, this season is all about bringing the thrill of the track closer to every fan in India.
Salman Khan Joins the League: Star Power Meets Racing Passion
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been known for his love for bikes, fitness, and doing things differently. Now, he’s taking that passion a step further — not just supporting ISRL as a face, but backing its vision as an investor. For him, it’s more than motorsport — it’s about building something that inspires and lasts.
Speaking at the Mumbai launch, Salman shared:
“I’ve always loved off-roading and motorcycles. What ISRL is building—nurturing homegrown talent, creating a lifestyle around the sport—it’s something I truly believe in. I wanted to be a part of it, not just as a face, but as a believer.”
His involvement brings mainstream visibility, credibility, and trust to a sport that’s long been on the sidelines in India. His star power is expected to expand ISRL’s reach far beyond the motorsport crowd.
What ISRL Season 2 Offers: More Than Just Races
ISRL’s second season is built on one core belief — that motorsport can be for everyone. Whether you’re a hardcore biker, a family looking for entertainment, or a brand wanting deeper engagement, ISRL offers a platform like no other.
|Key Offering
|What It Means
|ISRL Proving Grounds
|A 7-acre training facility near Pune with multiple tracks for young and pro riders
|ISRL Fan Parks
|Family-friendly zones with racing, music, games, and brand interaction
|Global Athlete Pool
|155+ international registrations from seasoned motocross and supercross racers
|Pan-India Expansion
|More cities, more races, and more fan connection through digital-first formats
|Brand & OEM Collaboration
|Live-action engagement zones for automotive, lifestyle, and tech partners
Global Ambitions, Local Soul
While deeply rooted in Indian aspirations, ISRL is aiming for global benchmarks. From attracting international riders to creating franchise-based formats, ISRL’s roadmap includes:
- Multi-city expansion with stronger franchise valuation
- International athlete collaborations
- Enhanced brand partnerships with automotive giants
- Turning supercross into India’s F1-style spectacle
As Veer Patel, ISRL’s MD, said:
“Salman Khan’s belief in our league sends a message—Supercross is ready to lead India’s motorsport future. We’re building not just a sport, but an industry.”
Conclusion: ISRL Is Racing Toward the Future
What once felt like an underground passion is now roaring into the spotlight — Supercross is no longer just a sport; it’s becoming a movement. With Salman Khan’s belief and backing, a dedicated space like the ISRL Proving Grounds, and a season that brings international energy to Indian soil, ISRL is rewriting how motorsport is seen, felt, and celebrated.
This isn’t just about bikes and races. It’s about giving young talent a platform, bringing families closer to the thrill, and turning motorsport into a story the whole country can be part of. Whether you’re a lifelong fan, a curious first-timer, or a dreamer with a love for speed — ISRL Season 2 is your invitation to the revolution.