Video: The All-New Land Rover Defender Refuses To Die In The Upcoming Bond Movie

Pick any Bond movie and you are sure to find the best action and the best cars pulling off unimaginable stunts. In its new avatar, the Land Rover Defender will play a part in the upcoming Bond movie, and the makers have now released a commercial where the tough cookie simply refuses to crumble. The commercial features an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from the new Defender in No Time To Die. Don’t miss the rollover stunt towards the end.

The rehearsal footage included in the advert shows the new Defender launching into the air, while some more are put to further extreme tests as the vehicle is driven at top speeds through swamps and rivers. The chase sequence in the No Time To Die was led by stunt coordinator, Lee Morrison working alongside Oscar winner and special effects, action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould.

Slated for a Global release in cinemas from April 2, 2020, in the U.K. and in the U.S on April 10, the 25th official James Bond film, No Time To Die will be the first movie to feature the new Land Rover Defender. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007. Alongside the Defenders, No Time To Die also features the Range Rover Sport SVR, Series III Land Rover and Range Rover Classic. Putting these vehicles through their paces was Jessica Hawkins, who Morrison handpicked from the Formula 3 W Series after spotting her potential and he wasted no time in giving her the opportunity to feature in No Time To Die, her first-ever motion picture.

The New Defender provides ground clearance of 291 mm and world-class off-road geometry, giving the Defender 110 approach, break-over and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees (Off-Road height) respectively. Its maximum wading depth of 900 mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system, so drivers can ford deep water with complete confidence. The new Defender should arrive in India, sometime in 2020.