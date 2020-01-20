2020 Ford Ecosport Launched With BS6 Petrol And Diesel Engines

The Ford Ecosport will continue to be available in the BS6-era, powered by both petrol and diesel engines. The popular compact SUV’s updated version has been launched today at a starting price of INR 8,04,000 for petrol & INR 8,54,000 for diesel variants. The updates are only under the hood and everything else, including styling and the feature list, remains the same. However, the 1.0-litre Ecoboost engine will no longer be available.

The hike in prices is minimal, considering that the BS4 version of the Petrol-powered Ecosport Ambiente MT base variant retailed at INR 7.91 lakh. On the other hand, the same variant with a BS6 engine asks for INR 8.04 lakh. For diesel trim levels too, the price hike is only INR 13,000 across variants. Prices for the diesel-powered Titanium MT version remain unchanged. The updated engines continue to crank out similar levels of power, where the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine delivers 100 PS and 215 Nm and is only available with a five-speed manual transmission like before.

On the other hand, Ford’s three-cylinder 1.5-liter Ti-VCT petrol engine delivers 122 PS of power & 149 Nm of torque. The petrol engine will continue to be paired with both five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions. The 2020 Ford EcoSport lineup will offer standard 3-year or 100,000 KM factory warranty. This warranty compliments EcoSport’s ownership costs and longer service intervals of 10,000 KM, where owners spend as low as INR 1,400 for scheduled service in the first year while the 100,000-KM or 10-year service costs just INR 4,700.

In terms of features, the 2020 Ecosport now offers a sun-roof on half of its variants and continues to come fitted with up to six airbags and a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on top-of-the-line EcoSport S (Sports) variant. Other variants get a 9-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system & embedded navigation. Features on offer also include automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start and more.