Mavox Introduces Bluetooth-enabled Helmets At A Starting Price Of INR 999

Mavox Helmets has announced the soft launch of their new ‘Honcho Series’, Bluetooth-enabled helmets. These new helmets will retail at the starting price of INR 999 and will be offered in 3 different variants and a variety of colours. The announcement came shortly after the company showcased its new logo at the Auto Expo 2020 which highlighted their motto, ‘Beat The Odds’.

It isn’t the first time that Mavox Helmets have come into the spotlight. In their journey which has spanned for almost a year, they have achieved feats like ‘Youngest Helmet Manufacturer to achieve ECE Certification’ and participation in India’s biggest Auto show‘Auto Expo 2020- Components Show’. Coming to their latest offering now, the ‘Honcho series’ is expected to reach stores in mid-March 2020. Some interesting features of these new helmets include top and mouth ventilation with anti-fog design, lockable visor for better safety, provision to fit Bluetooth & air filter in the mouthguard, spoilers and exhaust ports.

Helmets Shown In The Picture Here Are For Representation. The Brand Is Yet To Share Pictures Of The Actual Product

The new helmet is also claimed to be lightweight which will make it easy to carry around and will cater to the newly revised ISI standard. Commenting on this announcement, Mr Ayyushman Mehta, Managing Director, Sandhar Amkin Industries(P) Ltd said, “We believe in constantly upgrading our presence in the Auto Industry and upgrading the safety and comfort level of our users with our every new product. Through this newly -launched Honcho series we believe to deliver best-in-class products at customer-friendly prices.”

Earlier, Mavox had introduced helmets which come fitted with an activated carbon filter to keep the air going towards the riders’ nostrils, clean. These helmets, fitted with an activated carbon air filter could clean polluted air to up to 93%. The technology involves usage of activated carbon, also known as ‘Activated Charcoal’, which is charcoal treated with oxygen to open pores of carbon atoms which help it in absorbing certain airborne particles as well as harmful chemicals and gases which leads to poor air quality. The carbon filter present in the helmets attracts the air pollutants and traps them from returning back to the air, resulting in cleaner air to breathe inside the helmet.