Luxury Becomes More Luxurious: Audi Partners with Ajio Luxe to Launch Premium Lifestyle Collection in India

Overview (4 Pointers):
- Audi India collaborates with Ajio Luxe to launch its exclusive lifestyle range – the Audi Collection.
- The collection spans 30+ products, blending luxury design with everyday utility, priced between ₹3,000 and ₹95,000.
- Products are categorized into Business, Casual, Active, Audi Sport, and Miniatures, reflecting Audi’s brand DNA.
- The partnership brings luxury to your doorstep via Ajio Luxe’s digital-first, pan-India platform.
Introduction:
What happens when a luxury car brand meets a luxury fashion platform? You get style, speed, and substance – all in one. That’s exactly what Audi India and Ajio Luxe have delivered with their brand-new lifestyle range, the Audi Collection. Designed not just for Audi owners but for anyone who lives and breathes class, this collection blurs the lines between premium automotive culture and everyday fashion.
Audi’s Signature Style — Now Off the Road
With this launch, Audi has taken its famed German design language beyond the asphalt. From power-packed collectibles to business-ready accessories, the Audi Collection merges form with function, offering 30+ high-end products that speak the same sleek and sharp aesthetic we see in their cars.
Available exclusively on Ajio Luxe, the collection is divided into five signature categories:
|Collection Category
|What It Offers
|Business
|Elegant office-ready bags, laptop sleeves, and drinkware made for boardroom bosses.
|Casual
|Caps, sunglasses, and versatile bags for relaxed yet polished everyday styling.
|Active
|Rugged, adventure-ready gear for dynamic, on-the-move lifestyles.
|Audi Sport
|Motorsport-inspired accessories channeling Audi’s performance DNA.
|Miniatures
|Collectible scale models for fans of Audi engineering and design.
What the Leaders Had to Say
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, emphasized that the new Audi Collection is more than just about fashion — it’s a design philosophy you can carry.
“At Audi India, we believe that style is an extension of performance,” he said. “This collaboration with Ajio Luxe brings our progressive design ethos into people’s homes in an entirely new form. Each piece in the collection isn’t just a product — it’s a reflection of Audi’s design DNA, shaped by performance, enhanced by craftsmanship, and rooted in our identity. It’s refined, expressive, and confidently understated.”
On the other hand, Deval Shah, Business Head at Ajio Luxe, spoke about how this collection aligns with the modern Indian luxury shopper’s mindset.
“At Ajio Luxe, we understand the aspirations of today’s top consumers — they’re driving most of the discretionary spending,” he explained. “Luxury used to be limited to a few big cities, but that’s changed. With a seamless, digital-first experience, we’re now bringing premium access to every corner of India. The Audi Collection fits perfectly with our vision of curating like-minded global brands and elevating how people experience luxury.”
Conclusion: Living the Audi Life, Everywhere
With this bold new venture, Audi is no longer just a car you drive — it’s a style statement you wear, carry, and live. And in Ajio Luxe, it’s found the perfect partner to take that spirit beyond showrooms and into people’s homes.
Luxury has officially gone lifestyle — and it’s here to stay. Whether you’re sipping from an Audi tumbler or showcasing a classic model car on your desk, the Audi Collection invites you to make premium living a daily affair.