250 Units Of The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Sold Out Within Three Minutes

In a NOT so surprising event, all the 250 units of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus were sold out within three minutes (178 seconds to be precise) in the recently concluded flash sale. The online sale of the limited edition motorcycle, which was originally scheduled on July 10, 2018, was postponed after the website crashed. It was later rescheduled to July 25, 2018.

Speaking about the flash sale of the Pegasus Edition, Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield said, “The sale for Pegasus motorcycles has shown the tremendous aspiration to own brand Royal Enfield once again. Beyond all expectations, the sale of 250 limited edition Pegasus motorcycles was concluded online in a record time of only 178 seconds! I congratulate all the customers who are now proud owners of the Classic Pegasus limited edition motorcycle and thank them for their support and patronage.”

Based on the standard Classic 500, the Pegasus edition was limited to just 1,000 units worldwide. A total of 250 of the 1,000 units were reserved for the Indian market. The motorcycle was priced at INR 2,49,217/- (on-road Mumbai).

Inspired by the World War II model which was used British paratroopers, the Flying Flea, Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition was offered in two colour options – Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. The motorcycles features Blue and Maroon Pegasus emblem on the fuel tank and an individually stenciled serial number, resembling the 250th Airborne Light Company which served during World War II.

Other markings of military motorcycles included black painted rims, kickstart, headlight bezel, pedals, leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, brown handlebar grips as well as a bespoke set of military inspired canvas panniers with a Pegasus logo.

Mechanical specifications, however, remain unchanged and the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition continues to use the same 499cc engine single cylinder, air-cooled engine which powers the standard edition. The engine is tuned to deliver maximum power output of 27.2 hp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five speed transmission.

Check out more images of the limited edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus: