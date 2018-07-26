Cleveland CycleWerks Commence Assembly In India; First Product Launch Likely Soon

Cleveland CycleWerks seem to be on schedule to launch it first product in the Indian market by October 2018. The Ohio, USA based two-wheeler brand has set-up its factory in Pune. As reported earlier, Cleveland CycleWerks India has partnered with Hyderabad based Laish-Madison Motor Werks which will handle their India operations. The motorcycles will be imported via the CKD route from China and assembled in India.

Cleveland CycleWerks’ LinkedIN profile published the photographs of the Pooja at the Pune factory. The caption stated, “Well begun is half done and Cleveland Cyclewerks India has begun it’s journey with a Pooja at the Pune Factory. A long journey begins with blessings. Cleveland Cyclewerks India, hitting roads soon.”

Cleveland CycleWerks showcased its upcoming products at the 2018 Auto Expo, one of which was the Misfit – a single cylinder café-racer styled commuter. The Misfit will be powered by a 229cc single cylinder air-cooled engine that belts out 15.4 hp of power and 16 Nm of peak torque. It will feature café-racer styled single seat, dual pod instrumentation, golden upside-down forks, spoke rims, round headlamps, and disc brakes at both ends.

Check out the Cleveland CycleWerks Misfit in the video below:

Cleveland CycleWerks also showcased its Ace range at the 2018 Auto Expo which comprised of three variants – Ace Deluxe, Ace Scrambler and Ace Cafe 250. The three motorcycles will use the same 229cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that will be tuned to deliver 15.4 hp of power @ 7000 rpm and 16 Nm of torque @ 6000 rpm. The engine will come mated to a five speed transmission. Stopping power will be provided by a 298mm single disc with 2 piston caliper upfront and 210mm single disc with single piston caliper at the rear. While the Ace range will use the same underpinnings and engine, the styling will set them apart from each other.

Check out the Cleveland CycleWerks Ace Deluxe in the video below:

Check out the Cleveland CycleWerks Ace Scrambler in the video below:

Check out the Cleveland CycleWerks Ace Cafe 250 in the video below:

Check out more images of Cleveland CycleWerks’ products showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo