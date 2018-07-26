Mercedes-Benz India introduces ‘Circle Elite’, A 360 Degree Immersive Customer Loyalty Programme

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the roll-out of the bespoke programme for its discerning customers – ‘Mercedes-Benz Circle Elite’. With this initiative, Mercedes-Benz customers can access an exclusive world of benefits and privileges by simply dialing a hotline number.

The ‘Mercedes-Benz Circle Elite’ programme has tie-ups with leading lifestyle and luxury brands in the spheres of hospitality, entertainment, travel, sports, healthcare and more. All 2018 Mercedes-Benz customers get automatically enrolled into the programme at no additional cost and can benefit from their association with Mercedes-Benz, matching their lifestyles and aspirations.

Details of the programme

Dining Service

Dining offers especially curated for customers to indulge in gastronomic experiences and avail exclusive offers at more than 100 premium restaurants across the country. Complimentary cake & bouquet at the table, courtesy Mercedes-Benz at select restaurants.

Staycation

Customers can unwind in a world of extravagance and modern luxury at enchanting properties nationwide – over 45 exotic properties to choose from for weekend getaways.

Golf

Customer can spend an exciting day on lush green ground with their loved ones and enjoy complimentary Golf lessons. Tie-up with top golf course across more than 10 cities.

Global Travel Assistance

Assistance like inoculation and visa requirement information, interpreter referral, lost document advice & assistance, legal referral, emergency translation assistance, emergency document delivery, emergency message transmission, arrangement of transportation and accommodation for accompanying family members.

Medical Assistance

Medical facilities such astelephone medical advice, medical service provider referral, arrangement of hospital admission, guarantee of medical expenses incurred during hospitalization & monitoring of medical condition during hospitalization, arrangement of emergency medical evacuation, arrangement of emergency medical repatriation, arrangement of repatriation of mortal remains, arrangement of compassionate visit, arrangement of return of minor children and arrangement of accommodation will be provided to the customers during their travel abroad.

Bespoke Request

Bespoke request includes array of services ranging from wine and dine, arts and culture, shopping services, business services, golfing services, travel services, event planning, pet care assistance and massage and aromatherapy services.

Retail, Luxury and Lifestyle benefits

Periodical tie-ups with exorbitant brands across retail, luxury and lifestyle segment for special offers exclusively for Mercedes-Benz customers.