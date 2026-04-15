2026 Volkswagen Taigun launched at INR 10.99 lakh

Key highlights
- The Volkswagen Taigun has been updated with some design and feature updates
- The 1.0L variant gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission
- Prices start at INR 10.99 lakh going all the way up to INR 19.29 lakh
- New buyback program introduced with upto 75% value retention under 30,000 km
Volkswagen has given a facelift to its best-selling SUV, the Taigun. The new Taigun gets minor design changes and feature updates to keep the SUV relevant in the competitive compact SUV segment.
What’s new?
The design changes are limited to the front and the rear of the car. The new Taigun gets a redesigned front bumper with a new grille. It also gets a new LED light bar flanked by Crystal LED headlamps. The new bumper design has been carried forward to the rear as well. The logos at the front and rear are also illuminated now.
Inside, the changes are limited to the upholstery. There are six colour options available now depending on the trim you choose to buy. VW has also updated the 10.1-inch infotainment display with the new on-board Google cloud AI. The 10.25-inch driver’s information display has also been updated.
Besides these changes, the 1.0L variant now gets the option of a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The car now gets over 40 new updates and two new colours. The new colours include Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey. Including these two, the Taigun is available in 9 colour options.
Same powertrain
Volkswagen has not made any changes to the powertrain of the Taigun. You will still get two options:
- The entry-level option is the 1.0L TSI petrol engine runnning on 3 cylinders. This engine puts out 115 PS of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are performed by either a 6-speed manual or the new 8-speed automatic transmission. VW claims that the fuel efficiency has impoved by 3%-5% thanks to the new transmission.
- The second option is the 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI petrol motor putting out 150 PS and 250 Nm. There is no change in the transmission options. You get either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG with this mill. The unique character of this engine is the cylinder deactivation tech which switches off two cylinders when the engine is not pushed. This enhances the overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle.
Price List
Here is a variant-wise price list of the new Volkswagen Taigun
- Taigun Comfortline MT – ₹10.99 lakh
- Taigun Highline MT – ₹12.69 lakh
- Taigun Highline AT – ₹13.79 lakh
- Taigun Highline-Plus MT – ₹14.29 lakh
- Taigun Highline-Plus AT (8-Speed) – ₹15.44 lakh
- Taigun GT Line MT – ₹14.59 lakh
- Taigun GT Line AT (8-Speed) – ₹15.74 lakh
- Taigun Topline MT – ₹15.99 lakh
- Taigun Topline AT (8-Speed) – ₹17.17 lakh
- Taigun GT Plus Chrome DSG – ₹18.99 lakh
- Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG – ₹19.29 lakh
New buyback offer
Volkswagen is also backing the Taigun with a strong ownership promise, offering an assured buyback value of up to 75% of the ex-showroom price for usage of up to 3 years or 30,000 km, terms and conditions apply.
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