VinFast VF MPV 7 Launched At Rs 24.49 Lakh With 517 km Range

VinFast has expanded its India lineup with the VF MPV 7, a full-size electric MPV designed with space and practicality in mind. Positioned as a family-focused offering, it joins the brand’s growing EV range after the VF6 and VF7.
The VF MPV 7 is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh ex-showroom and is currently available in a single, well-equipped variant. Adding to its appeal, VinFast is also offering free charging support until March 2029, which can significantly reduce running costs over time.
Design and size
The design is clean and simple. It has a wide LED light bar at the front with the logo in the middle. Headlamps are placed lower in a vertical shape. The side profile looks long and practical with large windows.
Key design highlights
- Connected LED lights at front and rear
- 19 inch alloy wheels
- Black cladding on body and wheel arches
- Roof spoiler and shark fin antenna
- Simple door handles and big glass area
It gets multiple colour options like Moonlit Ocean, Solar Ruby, Zenith Grey and more.
Dimensions
|Detail
|Size
|Length
|4740 mm
|Width
|1872 mm
|Height
|1734 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Ground clearance
|180 mm approx
Cabin and space
Inside, the layout is very minimal. A single centrally mounted screen manages both infotainment and driver information, keeping the dashboard clean and easy to use.
Cabin highlights
- 10.1 inch touchscreen for all controls
- Flat bottom steering wheel with controls
- Column mounted gear selector
- Black and brown or full black theme
- Leatherette seats with 3 row layout
- Large storage spaces in console and armrest
- Boot space is 126 litres with all seats up, and expands to 1240 litres with seats folded
Seating layout
- Second row can slide and recline
- One touch tumble for third row entry
- Bench type second row
- Theatre style seating
The cabin feels open because of the glass area and smart storage spaces.
Features and equipment
Features are more focused on basics and comfort
- Automatic climate control with rear vents
- Powered driver seat
- All four power windows
- Wireless charger and cup holders
- 6 airbags and TPMS
- Rear camera with sensors
- Electronic parking brake and hill hold
Some features like sunroof, 360 camera and ADAS are not offered here.
Battery and performance
The MPV comes with a 60.13 kWh battery pack paired to a 204 hp motor producing 280 Nm, driving the front wheels. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds and offers Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes along with adjustable regenerative braking. The claimed range stands at 517 km on a single charge, and with fast charging, it can go from 10 to 70 percent in about 30 minutes.
Ownership and benefits
VinFast is offering strong support
- 7 year vehicle warranty
- 10 year battery warranty
- 3 year free maintenance
- Free charging till March 2029
- Exchange bonus up to Rs 2 lakh
- 75 percent buyback value promise
Rivals
The VF MPV 7 will compete with other electric MPVs in the market. Its main rivals include the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMax 7. It also falls close to some electric SUVs in terms of price, so buyers may look at those options too depending on their needs.
While some rivals offer more features, the VinFast focuses more on space, driving range and everyday practicality.
Verdict
This new model focuses on space range and low running cost. It does not try to add too many premium features. It keeps things simple and practical. For someone who wants a big electric family car with long range this one covers most needs without making things complicated.