Kia Syros EV Set for July Debut in India!

The electric version of the Kia Syros is ready for its India debut in July 2026. Kia has confirmed this update in its investor presentation. This will be the second locally made EV from Kia and it adds another model to its growing electric lineup.
The SUV has already been spotted undergoing road testing. From what is visible, it looks very close to the petrol version. Only small changes are expected on the outside like grille design and wheels.
Battery and Performance Details
Kia is expected to use a simple and familiar setup for the Syros EV.
- 42 kWh battery pack
- 133 bhp electric motor
- 255 Nm torque output
- Front wheel drive setup
This combination is could be suitable for daily city usage as well as occasional highway drives. It should also place the Syros EV slightly above basic entry-level electric cars in terms of performance and overall drive feel.
Expected Driving Range
The official range is not confirmed yet, but early estimates suggest around 340 to 380 km in real-world conditions, which makes it more suitable for daily city driving and occasional highway trips rather than frequent long-distance travel.
Design and Shared Platform
The Syros EV is expected to closely follow the design of the ICE version.
- Same overall body design as petrol Syros
- Slight changes to front grille
- New alloy wheel design likely
- Shared platform with ICE model
- Helps reduce development cost and time
This shared approach is expected to help Kia keep pricing competitive while speeding up production readiness.
Interior and Features
The cabin is expected to remain largely unchanged, with some EV-specific updates.
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Fully digital instrument cluster
- Focus on rear seat comfort
- Panoramic sunroof expected on higher trims
- Connected car technology
The petrol Syros is already known for its space and feature list, so the EV is expected to carry forward the same strengths.
ICE Syros Background
The current petrol Kia Syros was introduced in 2025 and is positioned in the sub-compact SUV segment.
- Competes in a crowded SUV space
- Known for strong rear seat comfort
- Feature-rich for its price bracket
- Gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen
- Rear AC vents included
These strengths are expected to continue in the EV version as well.
Rivals in Market
The Syros EV is expected to enter a highly competitive segment.
- Tata Nexon EV
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EV version
- Other upcoming compact electric SUVs
Among these, the Nexon EV currently remains the strongest player in the segment.
Price Expectation
Pricing is expected to fall in a broad range depending on variant.
- Around Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected)
- Lower variants for mass-market buyers
- Higher variants with more features
The final positioning will play a key role in how the Syros EV performs in the market.