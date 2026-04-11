MG Windsor EV Commute Variant Launched in India

MG has launched a new variant of the Windsor EV in India, named ‘Commute’.
This particular variant is mainly made for taxi and fleet use. It is placed below the regular base variant and comes at a lower price.
The new Commute variant is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is about Rs 60,800 cheaper than the Excite base variant.
This version is expected to support services like Ola, Uber, corporate fleets and rental operators.
Price Position
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Windsor EV Excite (Base)
|Rs 14.10 lakh
|Windsor EV Commute
|Rs 13.49 lakh
The price cut is aimed at reducing cost for commercial buyers.
What the Commute Variant Focuses On
This version is made for daily heavy use. It focuses more on space and practicality instead of extra luxury features.
It is offered with:
- Split folding rear seats
- Two adjustable rear headrests
- Rear AC vents
- Boot lamp
It also gets a large 604-litre boot space, which is useful for airport trips, hotel pickups, courier delivery and luggage-heavy daily runs.
Exterior Changes
The design is mostly the same as the regular Windsor EV but with small changes.
It gets:
- 17-inch steel wheels in silver finish
- No wheel covers
- Simple fleet-focused styling
The base Excite variant comes with black steel wheels and dual-tone wheel covers, while the Commute keeps a more basic appearance.
Powertrain Details
The mechanical setup remains unchanged.
|Category
|Details
|Battery
|37.9 kWh
|Power
|136 PS
|Torque
|200 Nm
|Drive type
|Front-wheel drive
The same electric motor and battery are used as the standard model.
Range Details
The Commute EV offers:
- 332 km ARAI claimed range
- Around 200 to 250 km real-world range
Range depends on load, AC use, driving style and road conditions.
Features and Cabin Use
MG has not officially revealed the full feature list of the Commute variant yet. However, it is reported to focus on passenger utility rather than premium technology.
Key highlights include:
- Rear AC vents
- Simple cabin layout
- Space-focused seating
- Utility-based interior design
This version is clearly tuned for efficiency and daily operational use.
Market Position
The Windsor EV is already a strong selling EV in India. It has shown steady monthly sales growth and remains MG’s top-selling electric model.
This Commute version is expected to further increase fleet adoption. It will help commercial operators reduce operating costs while offering a practical electric mobility option.
It is also positioned to compete indirectly with upcoming electric MPVs and fleet-focused EVs in the market.