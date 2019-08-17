The New Yamaha XSR155 Looks Retro, But Is A Modern R15 Underneath

These days, it is common for differently-designed machines to spawn out of a common base. The latest example to follow this path is the Yamaha XSR155, which is the manufacturer’s brand new offering for those who like old. However, before you run for your cheque book if you love the way it looks, this one’s still only revealed for Thailand.

Whether it will make its way to India can be anybody’s guess, but given the fact that we love our retro motorcycles to be powered by a large-ish capacity motor which must also sound like one, it seems unlikely. Don’t take our word for it though. This might just pop through at the Auto Expo next year and could start something new for Yamaha India.

Now, it isn’t a secret that the Yamaha MT-15 is an R15 underneath, and this XSR155 is based on the Thai-spec MT-15, which unlike India, gets inverted front forks and an aluminium swingarm. Underneath the round LED headlamp, the quilted saddle, and the old-school design of that fuel tank, the XSR155 is built around the same Deltabox frame which has made the R15 such a darling.

This retro but new bike might be similar to the R15 and the MT-15, however, it has a slightly wider handlebar and compared to the MT-15, the wheelbase is a tad tighter. This bike gets dual-purpose rubber, and the ground clearance is 15mm more. Tells you why they’ve added a bash plate underneath.

The Yamaha XSR155 gets an all-digital, blue-backlit, circular display for instrumentation and to go with it, a tiny LED tail light behind the saddle, a’la custom motorcycles. In terms of power, the motor is the same as the R15 and here too, the 155cc motor cranks out 19.3 PS and 14.7 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip & assist clutch. If you haven’t noticed by now, the end-can here is different and does look like the nozzle of a big machine gun.

In Thailand, this machine will be available in four colour schemes – 80s Sport Heritage (White and Red), Premium (Silver with tan-brown leather seat cover), Elegance (Black), and Wanderlust (Olive Green). Priced at 91,500 Baht, which makes it about 7,500 baht cheaper than its modern siblings. Could the Math be similar if it comes to India? We’ll have to wait and watch. Did someone say a modern RD with an R3 engine?