Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sets A New Record In The Compact SUV Segment

The compact SUV segment is growing at an exponential scale at this point in time. Every manufacturer seems to be coming up with a product for this segment, where some have succeeded and some have not. The Vitara Brezza, Maruti’s offering in this segment, has been quite popular and has crossed a milestone of 4 lakh units in less than three years. This car now has a market share of about 44% in the compact SUV segment. Offered with an oil burner and a choice of automatic or manual transmission, this compact SUV has set a new record in this segment.

Known for its sporty and stylish looks, the Brezza holds the record for crossing the 4 lakh sales mark in less than three years. It has a year-to-date sales growth of 7% and the huge number of dealerships, spread across the country, on an average sell 14,675 units every month. The automatic variant of this vehicle, equipped with Maruti’s AGS gearbox has a penetration of as much as 20% since it was launched in May 2018. Powered by a Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine, the Brezza comes with an option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox. The engine generates 88.5 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The Brezza also has scored an impressive 4-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest vehicles you can buy in this segment.

Thanking customers for their overwhelming support for the Vitara Brezza, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki said: “Vitara Brezza with its sporty and glamorous traits has struck the right chord with Indian customers. The dual-tone colour option in Vitara Brezza is highly appreciated by its customers. Indeed, Vitara Brezza has transformed the compact SUV landscape in India. It continues to be the most loved and awarded SUV despite several new entrants into the segment. The benchmark success of Vitara Brezza with over 4 lakh customers in less than three years is a testimony of the customers’ increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of the compact SUV. We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to our Vitara Brezza customers and particularly those who have chosen to wait for their loved car.”