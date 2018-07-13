SPIED: 2019 Ducati Diavel Spotted; To Reportedly Sport The 1260 cc L-Twin Engine

The folks at Morebikes UK have got their hands on the spy photographs of the 2019 Ducati Diavel and, from the look of it, the power cruiser is carry much more than just visual upgrades. The source report claims that the new 2019 Ducati Diavel will be a ‘sportier, meaner’ version of the power cruiser.

For starters, the new 2019 Ducati Diavel will get the Panigale’s swingarm. Moreover, the current ‎1,198.4 cc L-Twin engine will be traded for the new 1260 cc unit which is already seen on the XDiavel. However, the source report claims that the 1260 cc engine on the Diavel will be tuned to deliver 160 bhp of power. The XDiavel produces 156 bhp from the L-Twin motor. The power will be sent to the rear wheel by a chain final drive instead of a belt drive that is seen on the XDiavel.

Lastly, the ergonomics will be carried forward from the outgoing Diavel and the motorcycle will retain the sporty riding stance with relatively rear-set footrests. Apart from the 1299 Panigale sourced swingarm, the spy images reveal the XDiavel style headlight, and Öhlins front forks and rear monoshock. The LED lights at the rear are identical to the XDiavel too. The bodywork will also undergo some revision although the images aren’t clear enough to make out the difference.

There’s no official announcement from Ducati about the possible arrival of the next-generation model although we may see the motorcycle at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show.

Source: Morebikes