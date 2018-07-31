2019 Suzuki Vitara To Receive Visual, Technical And Specification Upgrades

Suzuki has announced more details about its 2019 Vitara, the bigger cousin of the Vitara Brezza, which will arrive in the UK market in September 2018. The 2019 model will incorporate numerous visual, technical and specification upgrades. All the specifications listed below are for the UK market. The model is not likely to arrive in the Indian market.

Firstly, Vitara will be available with both 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo charged petrol engines as introduced in the S-Cross model range. These will replace the 1.6-litre petrol engine. The highly acclaimed Boosterjet engines are claimed to provide more power and torque, greater efficiency and offer lower emissions too. SZ4 and SZ-T grades are equipped with the 1.0-litre 111PS Boosterjet engine and ALLGRIP four wheel drive is available optionally on the SZ-T with manual transmission.

SZ5 models are equipped with the 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine which offers a power output of 140PS and 220Nm of torque is available from just 1,500rpm through to 4,000rpm. WLTP fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures for both engines will be available closer to the launch date.

The latest Vitara will also offer various design updates, two new colours and the availability of new technology and advanced safety equipment. For the exterior, new design alloy wheels are available, a redesigned front grille and lower bumper is utilised and the rear of the car features new design and distinctive LED combination lamps. For the interior, the upper instrument panel now incorporates a soft touch material for added quality and the instrument cluster has a new design with colour central information display.

Standard equipment on the SZ5 model will include Dual Sensor Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Traffic Sign recognition, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear cross traffic alert.