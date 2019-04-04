2019 Dominar 400 Launched Officially, Priced Rs 1,73,870 Ex-Showroom; Video Review and Details Inside

Bajaj Auto has officially launched the 2019 Dominar 400. The motorcycle is now available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in dual channel ABS variant with Aurora Green and Vine Black color options at Rs. 1,73,870/- ex showroom Delhi. While the motorcycle has officially been launched only now, we have already reviewed it in detail and a video review of the motorcycle can be found embedded in this post. In its 2019 avatar, the Dominar 400 gets new features, new color schemes, more performance and better refinement. In addition to all these, the new Dominar also gets a twin barrel exhaust system which sounds much better than before.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Review

The new Dominar now comes with a liquid cooled 373.3cc DOHC engine that delivers significantly higher 40 PS power. This upgrade also features 43 mm upside down (USD) forks. The 2019 Dominar 400 is packed with a host of additional innovative offerings, like bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long distance touring, redesigned secondary display showing time, gear position, trip information and space craft inspired tank pad decals. Scroll down the page for a video review of the 2019 Dominar in both English and Hindi languages

The key features, enhancements and specs of the new Dominar 400 are listed in detail below

Performance:

New DOHC(Double Over-Head Camshaft) engine with 40 PS power ( previous 35 PS power).

Power to weight ratio enhanced significantly from 192 PS/Ton to 217 PS/Ton.

35Nm Torque at 7000 rpm.

0-100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

Features:

Fuel injected & liquid cooled engine, mosaic shaped redesigned full LED headlamp with AHO(Automatic headlamps on)

twin channel ABS

slipper clutch

beam type perimeter frame

Now also featuring twin barrel exhaust for throaty exhaust note with heavy bass that will augment the sports tourer feel.

43mm up-side down (USD) forks providing better handling & comfort along with powerful muscular look.

Bungee straps tucked under the seat to tie gear and belongings over long enduring distances, a unique feature enhancing the touring capabilities of the bike.

Radial calliper design providing class leading braking performance and efficiency.

Style:

A graphic scheme inspired by themes of ‘surgical precision’ and ‘contrasting finishes ’with piercing color breaks.

Exciting and premium body colors, ‘Aurora Green’ and ‘Vine Black’, for the striking road presence.

Sports Tourer form made more imposing with new up-side down (USD) forks at front.

New mirror design with cast aluminium stalks, sleek and dynamic mirror housing give a bold & techno appeal to the front.

Twin barrel exhaust imparting an imposing feel to the bike.

New tail lamp internals with light guides to enhance the signature identity of Dominar D400.

Forged steel side stand with a bold section provides robust support and lends a powerful image to the bike.

Technical specs Dominar 400

Engine

Type Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC,4valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark ,FI

Displacement(cc) 373.27

Max power(PS @ RPM) 40 Ps @ 8650

Max torque(Nm @RPM) 35 @ 7000 rpm

Top Speed (kmph) 156

Suspension

Front Telescopic, 43mm USD Fork, 135mm travel

Rear Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mm

Brakes

Front ABS, 320 dia disc

Rear ABS, 230 dia disc

Tyres

Front 110/70-R17″ Tubeless

Rear 150/60-R17″ Tubeless

Fuel tank

Total litres 13

Electricals

System 12V, 8Ah VRLA

Headlamp LED with AHO, 10 units

Dimensions

Length(mm) 2156

Width(mm) 836

Height(mm) 1112

Ground clearance(mm) 157

Wheelbase(mm) 1453

Kerb weight(kg) 184

Commenting on the Dominar 2019 upgrade, Mr. Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long distance tourers, alike.”