Paper Fight: 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400

The recently launched 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is equipped with some important and interesting upgrades when compared to its predecessor. The 2019 version is now powered by an engine that develops more power and gets better chassis components which increase the ‘value-for-money performance bike’ appeal of the Dominar. Let’s have a look at all the new upgrades and how the latest version of the Dominar 400 compares against its previous generation model:

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the length and height of the Bajaj Dominar 400 have remained the same, but the width has increased by 23mm because of the new and longer bar-end weights which have been added to improve the stability of the bike at high speeds. Due to some new additions like a dual-barrel exhaust, the 2019 Dominar is now 2 kgs heavier than its predecessor, while the rest of the dimensions like wheelbase, ground clearance and fuel tank capacity have remained untouched.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Length 2156 2156 Width 836 813 Height 1112 1112 Wheelbase 1453 1453 Ground Clearance 157 157 Kerb Weight 184 182 Fuel Capacity 13 13

Chassis

The chassis of the new Dominar has received a minor upgrade which is an all-new 43mm USD front fork. The rest of the chassis specifications like the Beam type perimeter frame, rear monoshock, twin disc brakes and the chunky radial tyres remain unchanged.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Frame Beam Type Perimeter Frame Beam Type Perimeter Frame Front Suspension 43mm USD Fork 43mm Telescopic Fork Rear Suspension Multi-step adjustable Monoshock Multi-step adjustable Monoshock Front Brake 320mm disc 320mm disc Rear Brake 230mm disc 230mm disc Front Tyre 110/70 – 17 Radial 110/70 – 17 Radial Rear Tyre 150/60 – 17 Radial 150/60 – 17 Radial

Features

The all-new Dominar gets a load of new features like a twin-barrel exhaust which produces a throaty exhaust note with heavy bass for an enhanced sporty feel. The 2019 Dominar 400 gets 2 new colour schemes: Aurora Green and Vine Black. The new ‘surgical precision’ inspired graphics theme along with the new side mirror design give the bike a bold and premium look.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Dual-Channel ABS Yes Yes Exhaust Twin-exhaust Single Exhaust Updated Mirror Design Yes No Tank LCD display Yes No Attractive Paint Scheme Yes No Bungee Straps Yes No

Engine And Gearbox

In terms of power and performance, the new Dominar 400 gets a slightly tuned engine which now produces 40 PS of power which is 5 PS more than the previous generation Dominar. Otherwise, both the bikes get the same fuel-injected, DOHC, single-cylinder, triple spark 373cc engine which produces about 35 Nm of torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is also equipped with a slipper clutch for smoother gear shifting.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Engine Displacement 373.3cc 373.3cc Power 40 PS @ 8,650 rpm 35 PS @ 8,000 rpm Torque 35 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 35 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed gearbox 6-speed gearbox Clutch Slipper Clutch Slipper Clutch

Also Read: List: Updated Prices Of All Bajaj Bikes

Price

The ABS variant of the old Dominar 400 was priced at INR 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the new 2019 Dominar 400 is priced 24,000 higher than the old version. The new Bajaj Dominar 400 ABS is priced at INR 1,74,125 (ex-showroom, Delhi).