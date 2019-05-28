Paper Fight: 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400
The recently launched 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is equipped with some important and interesting upgrades when compared to its predecessor. The 2019 version is now powered by an engine that develops more power and gets better chassis components which increase the ‘value-for-money performance bike’ appeal of the Dominar. Let’s have a look at all the new upgrades and how the latest version of the Dominar 400 compares against its previous generation model:
Dimensions
In terms of dimensions, the length and height of the Bajaj Dominar 400 have remained the same, but the width has increased by 23mm because of the new and longer bar-end weights which have been added to improve the stability of the bike at high speeds. Due to some new additions like a dual-barrel exhaust, the 2019 Dominar is now 2 kgs heavier than its predecessor, while the rest of the dimensions like wheelbase, ground clearance and fuel tank capacity have remained untouched.
|2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
|2018 Bajaj Dominar 400
|Length
|2156
|2156
|Width
|836
|813
|Height
|1112
|1112
|Wheelbase
|1453
|1453
|Ground Clearance
|157
|157
|Kerb Weight
|184
|182
|Fuel Capacity
|13
|13
Chassis
The chassis of the new Dominar has received a minor upgrade which is an all-new 43mm USD front fork. The rest of the chassis specifications like the Beam type perimeter frame, rear monoshock, twin disc brakes and the chunky radial tyres remain unchanged.
|2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
|2018 Bajaj Dominar 400
|Frame
|Beam Type Perimeter Frame
|Beam Type Perimeter Frame
|Front Suspension
|43mm USD Fork
|43mm Telescopic Fork
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-step adjustable Monoshock
|Multi-step adjustable Monoshock
|Front Brake
|320mm disc
|320mm disc
|Rear Brake
|230mm disc
|230mm disc
|Front Tyre
|110/70 – 17 Radial
|110/70 – 17 Radial
|Rear Tyre
|150/60 – 17 Radial
|150/60 – 17 Radial
Features
The all-new Dominar gets a load of new features like a twin-barrel exhaust which produces a throaty exhaust note with heavy bass for an enhanced sporty feel. The 2019 Dominar 400 gets 2 new colour schemes: Aurora Green and Vine Black. The new ‘surgical precision’ inspired graphics theme along with the new side mirror design give the bike a bold and premium look.
|2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
|2018 Bajaj Dominar 400
|Dual-Channel ABS
|Yes
|Yes
|Exhaust
|Twin-exhaust
|Single Exhaust
|Updated Mirror Design
|Yes
|No
|Tank LCD display
|Yes
|No
|Attractive Paint Scheme
|Yes
|No
|Bungee Straps
|Yes
|No
Engine And Gearbox
In terms of power and performance, the new Dominar 400 gets a slightly tuned engine which now produces 40 PS of power which is 5 PS more than the previous generation Dominar. Otherwise, both the bikes get the same fuel-injected, DOHC, single-cylinder, triple spark 373cc engine which produces about 35 Nm of torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is also equipped with a slipper clutch for smoother gear shifting.
|2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
|2018 Bajaj Dominar 400
|Engine Displacement
|373.3cc
|373.3cc
|Power
|40 PS @ 8,650 rpm
|35 PS @ 8,000 rpm
|Torque
|35 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|35 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed gearbox
|6-speed gearbox
|Clutch
|Slipper Clutch
|Slipper Clutch
Price
The ABS variant of the old Dominar 400 was priced at INR 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the new 2019 Dominar 400 is priced 24,000 higher than the old version. The new Bajaj Dominar 400 ABS is priced at INR 1,74,125 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
|2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
|2018 Bajaj Dominar 400
|Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|INR 1,74,125
|INR 1,50,000