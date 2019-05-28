Trending:
Paper Fight: 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400

The recently launched 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is equipped with some important and interesting upgrades when compared to its predecessor. The 2019 version is now powered by an engine that develops more power and gets better chassis components which increase the ‘value-for-money performance bike’ appeal of the Dominar. Let’s have a look at all the new upgrades and how the latest version of the Dominar 400 compares against its previous generation model:

2019 Bajaj Dominar style shot

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the length and height of the Bajaj Dominar 400 have remained the same, but the width has increased by 23mm because of the new and longer bar-end weights which have been added to improve the stability of the bike at high speeds. Due to some new additions like a dual-barrel exhaust, the 2019 Dominar is now 2 kgs heavier than its predecessor, while the rest of the dimensions like wheelbase, ground clearance and fuel tank capacity have remained untouched.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 4002018 Bajaj Dominar 400
Length21562156
Width836813
Height11121112
Wheelbase14531453
Ground Clearance157157
Kerb Weight184182
Fuel Capacity1313

2019 Bajaj Dominar USD forks

Chassis

The chassis of the new Dominar has received a minor upgrade which is an all-new 43mm USD front fork. The rest of the chassis specifications like the Beam type perimeter frame, rear monoshock, twin disc brakes and the chunky radial tyres remain unchanged.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 4002018 Bajaj Dominar 400
FrameBeam Type Perimeter FrameBeam Type Perimeter Frame
Front Suspension43mm USD Fork43mm Telescopic Fork
Rear SuspensionMulti-step adjustable MonoshockMulti-step adjustable Monoshock
Front Brake320mm disc320mm disc
Rear Brake230mm disc230mm disc
Front Tyre110/70 – 17 Radial110/70 – 17 Radial
Rear Tyre150/60 – 17 Radial150/60 – 17 Radial

2019 Bajaj Dominar bungee straps

Features

The all-new Dominar gets a load of new features like a twin-barrel exhaust which produces a throaty exhaust note with heavy bass for an enhanced sporty feel. The 2019 Dominar 400 gets 2 new colour schemes: Aurora Green and Vine Black. The new ‘surgical precision’ inspired graphics theme along with the new side mirror design give the bike a bold and premium look.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 4002018 Bajaj Dominar 400
Dual-Channel ABSYesYes
ExhaustTwin-exhaustSingle Exhaust
Updated Mirror DesignYesNo
Tank LCD displayYesNo
Attractive Paint SchemeYesNo
Bungee StrapsYesNo

Bajaj Dominar 400 Twilight Plum

Engine And Gearbox

In terms of power and performance, the new Dominar 400 gets a slightly tuned engine which now produces 40 PS of power which is 5 PS more than the previous generation Dominar. Otherwise, both the bikes get the same fuel-injected, DOHC, single-cylinder, triple spark 373cc engine which produces about 35 Nm of torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is also equipped with a slipper clutch for smoother gear shifting.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 4002018 Bajaj Dominar 400
Engine Displacement373.3cc373.3cc
Power40 PS @ 8,650 rpm35 PS @ 8,000 rpm
Torque35 Nm @ 7,000 rpm35 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission6-speed gearbox6-speed gearbox
ClutchSlipper ClutchSlipper Clutch

2019 Bajaj Dominar front low angle

Price

The ABS variant of the old Dominar 400 was priced at INR 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the new 2019 Dominar 400 is priced 24,000 higher than the old version. The new Bajaj Dominar 400 ABS is priced at INR 1,74,125 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2019 Bajaj Dominar 4002018 Bajaj Dominar 400
Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)INR 1,74,125INR 1,50,000

2019 Bajaj Dominar new exhuast

