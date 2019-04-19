2019 Bajaj Dominar 400’s TVC Reveals Two New Colours

Until now, the recently launched Bajaj Dominar 400 was available in two colour options – Matte Black and Auroral Green. However, a new television commercial has revealed that two new colour options will most probably be on offer as well. What is without a doubt the most value-for-money performance motorcycle out there, the Bajaj Dominar’s new TVC shows the bike inside a wind tunnel, finished in a shade of Glossy Red, where the fuel tank is partly covered in black.

The other colour option is completely new and appears to be Silver, although we can’t really figure if it will be in Matte finish or glossy. Before it was launched, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar was also spied in White, which for some reason hasn’t been introduced, yet.

Also Read: 2019 Dominar 400 Launched At INR 1,73,870 Ex-Showroom; Video Review and Details Inside

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar carries some meaningful upgrades which now make it even better in comparison to the first-gen motorcycle. The bike retains the same motor, however, the liquid-cooled 373.3cc DOHC engine now delivers 40 PS, an increase of 5 PS, while torque at 35 Nm is identical to the engine’s previous state of tune. The upgraded bike also features 43 mm upside down (USD) forks, bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long-distance touring, a secondary display which shows time, gear position, trip information, and spacecraft inspired tank pad decals. The bike now also features a twin-barrel exhaust which makes the motor sound better than before.

Besides all that, the 2019 Dominar has also shunned its old “Go Hyperriding” tagline, for something more apt. It now encourages the rider to spend more time in the saddle and see the World. The new tagline read, “Don’t Hold Back.” In other news, the bike maker has partnered with Triumph to develop a new mid-capacity motorcycle, which should be out sometime next year. To be sold as a Bajaj in the Indian market and as a Triumph elsewhere, it could well be a retro-styled motorcycle or a Street Triple like thing. It could be anybody’s guess, for now, however, we’d be pleasantly surprised if the new motorcycle comes out as a baby Tiger. Given the increasing popularity of adventure motorcycles, they are fast becoming like SUVs where everybody loves them for the practicality they bring along.