ISRL Franchise Teams Secure Strong Investor Backing Ahead of Season 2

Overview – Key Highlights
- ISRL franchise teams hit a ₹30 Crore valuation with fresh investment.
- Motorsport fan base in India grows from 38% to 43% (Nielsen).
- Celebrity investor Salman Khan and global riders add star power.
- Season 2 kicks off on 25–26 October 2025 with bigger races and fan zones.
Racing Meets Business: ISRL’s Big Leap
The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is quickly proving that motorsport in India is more than just roaring bikes and dirt tracks — it’s an entertainment and business powerhouse in the making. Ahead of its highly awaited second season, the league has caught the attention of high-value investors, with one ISRL franchise recently being valued at a staggering ₹30 Crore. This milestone reinforces ISRL’s emergence as India’s fastest-growing motorsports and entertainment property.
A Sport Riding a Wave of Popularity
The timing couldn’t be better. According to Nielsen, motorsport’s fan following in India has climbed from 38% in 2024 to 43% in 2025. That 5% jump represents millions of new fans and underlines the rising demand for homegrown racing platforms. ISRL has capitalized on this surge, with its first season hosting over 120 riders from India and overseas. Riders came from motorsport hubs such as the USA, Australia, South Africa, and Europe, cementing the league’s global appeal.
Star Power and Strategic Backing
While global talent has boosted the competition, it’s the presence of big names that’s adding another dimension to ISRL. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is among the league’s investors, a move that brings credibility and mainstream visibility. Add to that a mix of celebrity partners, brand endorsements, and strong digital distribution, and you’ve got a property that straddles both sport and entertainment.
ISRL’s Co-Founder and MD, Veer Patel, sums it up best: this valuation reflects investor belief in the league’s vision and its ability to blend motorsports with strong entertainment value. According to him, ISRL is building a platform where fans, brands, and athletes converge — a place where motorsport finally gets to thrive in India.
What to Expect from Season 2
With the stage set, ISRL Season 2 is gearing up to be bigger and better. Fans can look forward to:
- High-octane races with international and Indian riders.
- Immersive fan zones designed to enhance live experiences.
- Deeper brand partnerships to create unique fan engagements.
- A calendar that firmly places motorsport in the mainstream sporting map of India.
By blending racing, music, lifestyle, and youth culture, ISRL is no longer just a league — it’s a cultural movement in the making.
Conclusion
The Indian Supercross Racing League’s ₹30 Crore franchise valuation is more than just a number — it’s a turning point that shows motorsports in India is stepping into the big league. With strong investor backing, the thrill of global riders, and the star power of celebrities, ISRL is carving out a new space in the country’s sporting culture. Fan interest is rising steadily, and as Season 2 gears up for its October 2025 debut, the league is ready to deliver bigger races, deeper engagement, and unforgettable experiences. Season 1 may have sparked the engine, but Season 2 is all set to push Indian motorsport into overdrive.
