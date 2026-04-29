2026 Renault Triber launched with more features, better seating flexibility and more!

Renault Triber has been updated for 2026 with new features and small changes across the range. Prices now start at Rs 5.80 lakh and go up to around Rs 8.47 lakh. The Triber continues to stand out for its flexible seating layout. It can be used as a 5, 6 or 7 seater, depending on the need, which makes it very practical for different situations.
What is new in this update
The update brings useful additions instead of big design changes.
- Automatic climate control added in top Emotion variant
- Second row seats can now folded completely
- Boot space goes up to 1065 litres with seats down
- One touch fold and tumble for easier third row access
These changes make daily use easier, especially for families who need space and flexibility.
Cabin and interior feel
Talking about the cabin, there are small updates that improve the overall look and feel.
- New dual tone dashboard design
- 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
The layout looks cleaner than before. The screen feels modern for this price range and basic functions are easy to use.
The seating layout still remains very practical. You can remove or adjust seats based on your need, which makes it useful for both passengers and luggage.
Variant wise feature changes
Coming to the variants, features are now spread better across the lineup.
Evolution variant gets:
- Steering mounted controls
- Day night IRVM
- Rear cabin lamp
Techno variant adds:
- Driver armrest
- Height adjustable driver seat
- Rear defogger
- Electric folding ORVMs
- 12V socket for third row
- Front tweeters
Emotion variant gets:
- Automatic climate control
- Full feature package
This makes mid variants more useful now, not just the top model.
Engine and gearbox
Talking about the engine, there are no changes here.
- 1.0 litre petrol engine
- 72 PS power
- 96 Nm torque
Gearbox options:
- 5 speed manual in all variants
- AMT option only in Emotion variant
The engine is more focused on daily city driving. It feels light and easy to handle in traffic.
There are also future plans for a turbo petrol and CNG option, which may come later.
Safety package
In terms of safety, the Triber offers a solid set of features.
- 6 airbags
- ABS with EBD
- ESC
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
A total of 21 safety features are offered as standard, which is a good addition in this segment.
Price details
Here is a quick look at prices.
|Ex-Showroom (INR)
|Authentic
|Evolution
|Techno
|Emotion
|Manual
|5,80,875
|6,69,605
|7,39,120
|8,00,350
|Easy-R AMT
|–
|–
|–
|8,47,950
Dual-tone colour option is also available on the Emotion variant at an additional cost of Rs 21,000.
Prices have gone up slightly compared to before, but the feature list has also improved.