Volkswagen Polo Revived as an EV: Meet the All-New ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI

Quick Highlights
- Volkswagen revives the legendary Polo name as the ID. Polo EV.
- Launches in 2026, coinciding with the Polo’s 50th anniversary.
- A sportier ID. Polo GTI will carry the hot-hatch DNA into the electric era.
- Part of Volkswagen’s strategy to keep heritage alive in its all-electric ID. family.
Introduction
For generations, the Volkswagen Polo has been more than a hatchback — it’s been a trusted companion, a style statement, and a driver’s delight. Even after its discontinuation in India, the Polo’s reputation hasn’t faded; it still rolls off production lines in South Africa for global markets. Now, Volkswagen is preparing to bring this icon back in a brand-new avatar.
Say hello to the ID. Polo, a compact electric hatchback that carries forward the Polo’s 50-year legacy into the EV era. And for enthusiasts who live for driving thrills, Volkswagen has another surprise in store: the ID. Polo GTI.
Familiar Name, New Direction
In a world where electrification is reshaping the car industry, Volkswagen has decided to lean on something timeless — its names. Starting in 2026, established model names like Polo and GTI will step into the ID. lineup, Volkswagen’s dedicated electric family.
This move is simple but clever: while customers adapt to new technology, they won’t have to get used to alien names. The badge on the back still says Polo — but under the skin, it’s all future-ready EV tech. Importantly, Volkswagen confirms that conventional engine models will continue alongside ID. cars, ensuring customers have choice as the industry shifts gears.
What to Expect from the ID. Polo
The upcoming ID. Polo is more than just an electric hatchback. It’s a statement that affordable EVs can also carry personality and history. Scheduled to arrive in 2026, the launch is timed perfectly to celebrate 50 years of Polo heritage.
What the ID. Polo promises to deliver:
- Compact practicality — staying true to the original Polo’s city-friendly size.
- Affordability — Volkswagen’s push to make EVs accessible to the masses.
- Modern interiors — with premium materials and intuitive controls blending touchscreens with physical buttons.
- Everyday usability — a mix of safety, comfort, and reliability that Polo owners expect.
Enter the ID. Polo GTI
The GTI badge has always been about excitement — sharp handling, hot-hatch energy, and plenty of fun behind the wheel. In 2026, that legacy will evolve with the ID. Polo GTI, marking the first time this iconic badge goes electric.
Volkswagen says the ID. Polo GTI will bring:
- Sporty performance tailored for enthusiasts.
- Dynamic design cues that separate it from the standard model.
- A balance of sustainability and thrill, proving EVs can still be fun.
For fans of the original Polo GTI, this is the reassurance they’ve been waiting for — electrification won’t kill driving joy.
A Bigger Picture
Volkswagen isn’t stopping at the Polo. At the upcoming IAA Mobility Show in Munich, the carmaker will showcase the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI to the world. Alongside them, a new ID. Cross concept — the electric sibling of the T-Cross SUV — will debut, with production expected by late 2026.
This expansion highlights Volkswagen’s broader strategy: to make EVs mainstream without losing the emotional pull of its iconic models. Since the ID.3 launch in 2018, the ID. family has grown rapidly, culminating in the flagship ID.7, now a market leader in Europe. The Polo’s entry into this lineup signals the next step in making EVs more accessible and more relatable than ever.
What about India?
As for India, the ID.Polo’s arrival looks unlikely in the near future. Volkswagen’s local focus remains on premium EVs and SUVs, given the current market tilt toward larger, more versatile electric vehicles. While VW India’s ex-Brand Director, Ashish Gupta (now Skoda Auto India’s Brand Director), has hinted at the possibility of reviving the Polo badge in India, no concrete plan has been announced yet.
Conclusion
The return of the Polo — this time as the ID. Polo EV — is more than just another product launch. It is a bridge between Volkswagen’s rich legacy and its electric future. By retaining iconic names like Polo and GTI, Volkswagen ensures that its cars remain instantly relatable, even in a rapidly transforming automotive world. With the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI, the brand is not only celebrating 50 years of Polo history but also inviting a whole new generation of drivers to experience what this legend stands for — reliability, emotion, and timeless driving fun, now powered by electricity.