Royal Enfield has introduced its new Heritage Collection. It is basically a clothing range built around the brand’s long 125-year journey. The collection perfectly blends old design identity with everyday wear style. It focuses on simple clothing that can be used in normal city life while still carrying a sense of history.
Design Inspiration
The clothing takes ideas from the brand’s past. Old logos and symbols are used across different pieces.
- 1910 Cannon logo used in prints and details
- 1893 “Made Like a Gun” slogan included in designs
- 1969 Series II Interceptor badge added as reference
These are not loud designs. They are placed in a subtle way on fabric and stitching.
Fabric and Build
The emphasis is on comfort and everyday use instead of fashion trends.
- Cotton twill used for durability
- Canvas blends for stronger texture
- Stretch material added for easy movement
The clothes feel more like daily wear items. The idea is to make them useful for regular city life and not just display pieces.
Style and Fit
The collection does not follow one fixed shape.
- Relaxed fits for easy movement
- Slightly structured fits for a cleaner look
- Balanced design between comfort and form
Earthy colour tones are used across most items. This gives a simple and grounded look.
Availability
The Heritage Collection is available through different channels.
- Royal Enfield authorised dealerships
- Official website store
- Selected online shopping platforms
This makes it easier to access across different cities.
Official statement
Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, said:
“The Heritage Collection is our way of bringing over a century of Royal Enfield’s legacy through apparel. Every element—from fabric selection and silhouette to the integration of archival logos—draws inspiration directly from the brand’s design language, an ode to the legacy built over years of precision, resilience and thoughtful craftsmanship. These garments are not merely echoes of the past; but are active, intentional and contemporary interpretations that allow people to engage with Royal Enfield’s legacy in a meaningful way. Designed for riders and style enthusiasts alike, this collection merges craftsmanship with a clear sense of purpose. Every detail is curated to tell a story of heritage for those who value refined design.