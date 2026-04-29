New Ather Electric Scooter Spotted Testing

Ather Energy is working on a new electric scooter and it has now been spotted testing on public roads. This new model is expected to be the most affordable scooter from the brand so far.
The scooter is based on a new EL platform which was first shown earlier. Now with real road testing started, the launch looks closer.
Design and look
The test scooter is still covered, but a few things can be seen clearly.
- Handlebar mounted headlight
- Wide LED light at the front
- Strong and simple front design
- Flat floorboard
- Long single seat for rider and pillion
The overall look seems to be more family focused. It is not sporty like the 450 series. The rear design also looks simple and practical.
Position and pricing
This new scooter will sit below the Ather Rizta in the lineup. It is clearly planned for a lower price segment. The focus is on daily use buyers who want something simple and useful. This will help Ather reach more people and enter a bigger part of the market where price is very important.
Platform and flexibility
The new EL platform is important for the brand
- Built to support different models
- Can use different battery sizes
- Designed to reduce cost
Ather has used a large amount of road data to develop this platform, which should help in real world performance.
Battery and features
Exact details are not out yet, but some things are expected
- Battery options between 2 kWh to 5 kW
- Possible use of LFP battery for better life
- Lower variants will focus on basic features
- Higher variants with screen and connectivity
Ather may also continue Battery as a Service option, which can reduce buying cost.
Wheels and hardware
From earlier concept details, the scooter may use a 14 inch front wheel and a 12 inch rear wheel. This kind of setup usually helps with balance and comfort on daily rides.
Market impact
This new scooter will compete with brands like TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto and Ola Electric. Ather has already seen strong growth, with sales crossing 2.6 lakh units and more than 67 percent increase. Models like Rizta have helped the brand reach more buyers.
Launch timeline
It is expected to launch around the festive season of 2026. The final name may be different from what was shown earlier.